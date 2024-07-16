Aug. 21: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Henry Mayo

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Business After Hours Mixer, alongside other business leaders from the Santa Clarita Valley, for an exclusive networking event at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Take advantage of this opportunity to grow your network and build valuable connections.

Meet and interact with over 100 business representatives from a wide array of industries, from established leaders to emerging entrepreneurs. Engage in stimulating conversations, share insights and explore potential collaborations in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere.

This is a chance to expand your network, gain fresh perspectives and foster long-lasting relationships.

Tickets are $15 for SCV Chamber memebers and $30 for nonmembers. Visit SCV Chamber events to purchase tickets.

SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer

Aug. 21 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

23845 McBean Parkway,

Valencia, CA 91355

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...