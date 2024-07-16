Aug. 21: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Henry Mayo

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
On Tuesday, July 16, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the Tenant Right to Counsel Ordinance, which will provide free legal representation to eligible tenants facing eviction in unincorporated Los Angeles County beginning in January of 2025.
|
The WiSH Education Foundation, which benefits students in the William S. Hart Union School District, has announced that its Wednesday Webinar series for the coming '24-'25 school year is being expanded to eight webinars.
|
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Business After Hours Mixer, alongside other business leaders from the Santa Clarita Valley, for an exclusive networking event at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
|
Mission Opera has announced the fundraising gala, "An Evening of Elegance," will be held Saturday, Aug 3.
|
The SENSES Block Party on Thursday, July 18 will feature the theme "The SENSES Games."
|
The Nest Healing Art Studio at ARTree in Old Town Newhall is a free community workshop consisting of an an hour of mindful, judgement free, art-making.
|
1925
- Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [story
]
|
Registration for the 29th annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo is officially open. This is an opportunity for Santa Clarita volunteers of all ages to help clean up a portion of the Santa Clara River, one of the last natural, free-flowing river systems in Southern California.
|
Don’t miss the Santa Clarita Artists Association’s annual Art Classic Gala - the largest celebration of fine arts in the Santa Clarita Valley - Sept. 28, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at The Center.
|
Jhoanna Serrano left the Philippines for the United States at just 18 years old, hoping to give her then-2-year-old daughter, Jean Pauline, a better future.
|
The Master’s University Chorale, one of the school’s marquee music performance ensembles, toured through Texas this summer.
|
Saugus High School Instrumental Music Booster Club is inviting the community to help those in need with its Clothes for Cash continues Saturday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|
In celebration of a new partnership with Chef Tony Gemignani, the 13-time World Pizza Champion and the undisputed greatest pizza maker in modern history, Princess Cruises, recognized for the Best Pizza at Sea, established a new Guinness World Records Title Monday for “World’s Largest Pizza Party” at multiple venues aboard its fleet of Love Boats with hungry guests devouring more than 60,000 slices of fresh-from-the-oven pizza prepared by the line’s master chefs.
|
The GSAC has announced several changes that go beyond the new schools that have joined the conference.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 15 - Sunday, July 21.
|
Santa Clarita consistently earns recognition as one of the best places to live in the nation, boasting a high quality of life, strong safety record and a business-friendly atmosphere.
|
During its annual business meeting in June, the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Santa Clarita passed a resolution regarding Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
|
1891
- R.E. Nickel publishes area's first newspaper, The Acton Rooster [story
]
|
1769
- Portolá party sets out from San Diego; first Europeans to "discover" Santa Clarita Valley 3½ weeks later [story
]
|
1884
- Hardison & Stewart start drilling Star No. 1 oil well in Pico Canyon; later form Union Oil Co. [story
]
|
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, June 5, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by the public session at 7 p.m.
|
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, July 16, at 6 p.m., in City Hall's Council Chambers to hold a public hearing on the development proposal for the Riverview project, which is slated for the Saugus Speedway property.
|
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with SCVTV, has released the fourth episode of "Santa Clarita Spotlight," a Shop Local series dedicated to promoting and celebrating the diverse range of local businesses within the city. If you’re looking to shake up your workout routine tune in to the latest episode.
|
Valencia Marketplace’s annual free summer concerts will be held Friday evenings 6-8 p.m.
