Aug. 21: SCV Chamber, the Power of Generational Communication, Networking

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for “The Power of Generational Communication, Networking and Leadership” an engaging, facilitator-led session with leadership specialists Tess Cox and Chelsea Cox Gillman of Tess Cox & Associates.

This event will be held Thursday, Aug. 21, 4-6 p.m. Learn the essential tools for communicating and connecting across generations. This session will be led by Tess Cox & Associates, a premier global leadership coaching and consulting firm known for empowering individuals and organizations to lead with clarity, confidence and purpose.

With decades of combined experience in executive leadership coaching, team development and strategy building, Cox and Gillman bring a dynamic results-driven approach to help leaders elevate their influence and build high-performing teams and businesses. Through real-world examples and proprietary leadership tools, attendees will learn about intergenerational communication, networking and leadership.

Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting your leadership journey, this session will leave you equipped with actionable insights to foster stronger connections across age groups and within your teams. All are welcome.

﻿This afternoon is an excellent opportunity to network with fellow business owners and professionals in the SCV community. Whether you’re an experienced leader or just beginning your leadership journey, you’ll gain practical tools and fresh perspectives to expand your influence and impact.

The fee for this session for members is $20, nonmembers $40.

To register for this event visit scvchamber.com.

