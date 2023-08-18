Aug. 21: Special Meeting of SUSD Board

A special meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Monday, Aug. 21, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
A closed session of the board will meet directly after the public session to conduct a performance evaulation of the school district Superintendent Colleen Hawkins.
The meeting will take place at the Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Items on the agenda include a board study/work session to determine Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) Goals for upcoming 2024-2027 LCAP cycle and discussion of Board Self-Evaluation cycle and future retreat.
The William S. Hart High School Indians Football program will host an adults only Casino Night fundraiser to benefit the football program on Saturday, Sept. 9. The event will be held 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at William S. Hart Park Hall, 24151 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Aug. 16, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
The city of Santa Clarita is joining communities across the country for Make a Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 28. Observed on the fourth Saturday in October, this day of service gives residents opportunities to give back and make a difference in their community. It is a day where millions of volunteers from across the country unite with a common mission—to improve the lives of others.
The arts have an undeniable impact on the quality of life in Santa Clarita. From enhancing our beautiful picturesque parks and facilities, to bringing lively and ever-changing entertainment, there is something for everyone, anywhere you look. In creating this vibrant arts scene, our city has become known as a place where creativity thrives and artistic expression knows no bounds.
A free presentation of the Community Nature Education Series, featuring Professor Mike Haruntunian, will be held on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Riad, Newhall, CA 91321.
The National Weather Service is warning that Hurricane Hilary, a storm brewing off Mexico’s Pacific coast, could potentially bring significant rain, rough surf and dangerous winds to L.A. County beginning late Sunday, Aug. 20 through Monday, Aug. 21.
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled Lane Closures on the northbound and southbound Antelope Valley Freeway / State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster, closing up to three lanes.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
California State University, Northridge Cinema and Television Arts student, Sara Sims, is a Student Academy Award semifinalist for her thesis documentary “#2276”, an idea developed from the discovery that she had 10 half-siblings.
The history of cannabis cultivation is an extensive one, often untold, unexplored, and unheard. California State University, Northridge anthropology professor, Rachel Giraudo, is on a multidisciplinary team trying to rectify that.
