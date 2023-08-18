Aug. 21: Special Meeting of SUSD Board

A special meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Monday, Aug. 21, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

A closed session of the board will meet directly after the public session to conduct a performance evaulation of the school district Superintendent Colleen Hawkins.

The meeting will take place at the Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Items on the agenda include a board study/work session to determine Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) Goals for upcoming 2024-2027 LCAP cycle and discussion of Board Self-Evaluation cycle and future retreat.

To view the full agenda online click here https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=24097.

