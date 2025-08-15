Aug. 22-31: ‘Secret Sanity’ by The Big Sandwich Theatre Company at The MAIN

David March Park will close starting Monday, Aug. 18, to complete planned upgrades and the addition of new amenities for the community.

One of the favorite summer traditions of Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation returns to Val Verde Park this August, a free family-friendly movie and free concert.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation will host its Fifth Annual Golf Tournament fundraiser at the Sand Canyon Country Club on Monday, Sept. 8.

The ninth annual fundraiser for the Titania K9 Fund to benefit the Amerman Family Foundation Dog Therapy Program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles will be held Sunday, Oct. 5, 1-4 p.m. at Sand Canyon Country Club.

The city of Santa Clarita art exhibition, “Encapsulating Bloom” by Angelica Gomez, is on view through Tuesday, Sept. 16 at the Canyon Country Community Center.

College of the Canyons student-athletes and coaches have been hard at work on the field, in the gym, on the track, in the pool, on the course and in the weight room, preparing for the upcoming 2025-26 campaign.

"Secret Sanity," a theatrical production by The Big Sandwich Theatre Company will run weekends beginning 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22-31 at The MAIN.

The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene’s "Fiddler on the Roof" in Yiddish with English suptertitles will be performed at the Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of California State University, Northridge, Sept. 13-14.

Join the official launch and fundraiser for nonprofit L and D Wellness Thrive Together, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24 at the Oaks Club at Valencia.

The city of Santa Clarita City Cinema will present 'How to Lose a Gy in 10 Days' on Friday, Aug. 22 at The Santa Clarita Sports Complex.

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for "The Power of Generational Communication, Networking and Leadership" an engaging, facilitator-led session with leadership specialists Tess Cox and Chelsea Cox Gillman of Tess Cox & Associates.

The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry will host a 40th Anniversary Party on Sunday, Nov. 16, 4-7 p.m. at Lucky Luke Brewing Santa Clarita.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department has reported good progress on containing both the Hawk and King Fires burning near the Santa Clarita Valley.

This episode of "Legacy: Santa Clarita’s Living History" with Leon Worden of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society, features a 2004 historical tour of Acton.

Aug. 21: Caribbean Nights SENSES Block Party Bring the island vibes with the Caribbean Nights SENSES Block Party presented by the city of Santa Clarita, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21 on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.

Traffic Alert: On-going Signal Installation on Pearblossom Highway The California Department of Transportation has scheduled lane closures on the westbound Pearblossom Highway (SR-138) at the intersection of 126th Street East in Pearblossom.

Aug. 16: First-Aid Community Hike at Towsley Canyon Join the city of Santa Clarita Outdoor Recreation for a free Community Hike on Saturday, Aug. 16, 8:30-10 a.m. at Towsley Canyon.

Valencia High School Student Earns Congressional Award Gold Medal The William S. Hart School District has announced that Andrew Kim, a senior at Valencia High School, has been awarded the Congressional Award Gold Medal, the highest honor presented to America's youth by the U.S. Congress.

CDPH Investigating Measles Exposure Linked to Traveler The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles linked to an international traveler who was infectious while passing through Los Angeles International Airport.