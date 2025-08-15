Aug. 22: City Cinema Presents ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ at The Centre

Join the city of Santa Clarita at City Cinemas in the Park, presented by Henry Rodriguez State Farm, for a free screening of “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.”

Grab your friends, pack your picnic and catch all the feels on screen at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.

This film is rated PG-13 and will screen at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 22 at The Centre.

“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” is a 2003 romantic comedy starring Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey. Loosely based on the picture book of the same name by Michele Alexander and Jeannie Long, the plot concerns a women’s magazine writer and an advertising executive who both begin a relationship with ulterior motives.

For more information visit https://santaclarita.gov/arts-and-culture/events/city-cinemas-in-the-park.

The Centre

20880 Centre Pointe Parkway,

Saugus, CA 91350

.

