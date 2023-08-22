The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 22, in open public session at 6 p.m.
The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Saanta Clarita, CA 91355.
The city council will hold a public hearing and vote on the Shadowbox Studios project. The proposed studio complex will be a full-service film and television studio, to be constructed at the northeast corner of Railroad Avenue and 13th Street. It will consist of approximately 1.3 million square feet, including 19 sound stages, a two-story production support warehouse building, three-story office building, catering facilities, as well as a four-story (five level) parking structure and a surface parking lot.
Also on the agenda is the Drayton Stree Improvement Project. The council is expected to award a construction contract for improvements along Drayton Street and segments of Springbrook Avenue. Improvements include pavement rehabilitation treatments, adding a sidewalk, curb and gutter, and curb ramps along the south side of Drayton Street.
See the full city council meeting agenda below.
City Council Regular Meeting 8/22/2023 6:00 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
Request for the development of a full-service film and television studio campus consisting of approximately 1.3 million square feet, including 19 sound stages, a two-story production support warehouse building, a three-story office building, catering facilities, as well as a four-story (five parking levels) parking structure and a surface parking lot.
Check Register No. 15 for the Period 06/016/23 through 06/29/23 and 07/06/23. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period of 06/19/23 through 06/30/23. Check Register No. 16 for the Period of 06/30/23 through 07/13/23 and 07/20/23. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period of 07/03/23 through 07/14/23.
City Council consideration to approve a contract with Los Angeles County to participate in the seventh round of the Los Angeles Region Imagery Acquisition Consortium for the purchase of high-quality aerial imagery and elevation datasets.
This item awards a construction contract for the Drayton Street Improvements along Drayton Street and segments of Springbrook Avenue. Improvements include pavement rehabilitation treatments, adding a sidewalk, curb and gutter, and curb ramps along the south side of Drayton Street.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sanitation District provides wastewater treatment services within the District’s service area. To provide wastewater treatment service to properties located outside the District’s service area, the boundary must be expanded through the annexation process.
