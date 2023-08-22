Downloads:
 Agenda
Joint Meeting with
Board of Library Trustees
Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day Proclamation

2023 Youth Savate Kickboxing World Championship
Legends FC SCV Girls 2007 and 2010 National Champions

 
Southern California Garrison of the 501st Legion
1. SHADOWBOX STUDIOS – MASTER CASE 21-109

Request for the development of a full-service film and television studio campus consisting of approximately 1.3 million square feet, including 19 sound stages, a two-story production support warehouse building, a three-story office building, catering facilities, as well as a four-story (five parking levels) parking structure and a surface parking lot.
4. CHECK REGISTER NOS. 15 AND 16

Check Register No. 15 for the Period 06/016/23 through 06/29/23 and 07/06/23. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period of 06/19/23 through 06/30/23. Check Register No. 16 for the Period of 06/30/23 through 07/13/23 and 07/20/23. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period of 07/03/23 through 07/14/23.
5. LOS ANGELES REGION IMAGERY ACQUISITION CONSORTIUM PARTICIPATION AGREEMENT

City Council consideration to approve a contract with Los Angeles County to participate in the seventh round of the Los Angeles Region Imagery Acquisition Consortium for the purchase of high-quality aerial imagery and elevation datasets.
6. LANDSCAPE MULCH PURCHASE AND DELIVERY CONTRACT

The recommended action will provide the purchase and delivery of mulch for the Landscape Maintenance District operations throughout Santa Clarita.
7. TWO 2023 FORD F-250 TRUCKS AND ONE 2023 FORD F-350 TRUCK PURCHASE

This item is to approve the purchase of two Ford F-250 trucks for the Parks Division and one Ford F-350 truck for the Community Preservation Division.
8. DRAYTON STREET IMPROVEMENTS, PROJECT F1024 – PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS, AND CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT

This item awards a construction contract for the Drayton Street Improvements along Drayton Street and segments of Springbrook Avenue. Improvements include pavement rehabilitation treatments, adding a sidewalk, curb and gutter, and curb ramps along the south side of Drayton Street.
9. TAX-SHARING RESOLUTIONS FOR SANITATION DISTRICT, ANNEXATION NOS. 1121, 1123, 1124, 1125, 1126, 1127, AND 1128

The Santa Clarita Valley Sanitation District provides wastewater treatment services within the District’s service area. To provide wastewater treatment service to properties located outside the District’s service area, the boundary must be expanded through the annexation process.
In memory of John Grannis
