The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 22, in open public session at 6 p.m.

The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Saanta Clarita, CA 91355.

The city council will hold a public hearing and vote on the Shadowbox Studios project. The proposed studio complex will be a full-service film and television studio, to be constructed at the northeast corner of Railroad Avenue and 13th Street. It will consist of approximately 1.3 million square feet, including 19 sound stages, a two-story production support warehouse building, three-story office building, catering facilities, as well as a four-story (five level) parking structure and a surface parking lot.

Also on the agenda is the Drayton Stree Improvement Project. The council is expected to award a construction contract for improvements along Drayton Street and segments of Springbrook Avenue. Improvements include pavement rehabilitation treatments, adding a sidewalk, curb and gutter, and curb ramps along the south side of Drayton Street.

See the full city council meeting agenda below.

