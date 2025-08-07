header image

1901 - Giant meteor seen over SCV skies; possibly makes landfall in Bouquet-Texas canyon area [story]
meteor
Aug. 22: VIA CEO Forum
| Thursday, Aug 7, 2025

The Valley Industry Association will host its CEO Forum on Friday, Aug. 22 from 8:30-11 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia.

VIA invites all CEOs, presidents, business owners, chief marketing officers, chief operating officers, HR directors, vice presidents, executive directors, regional managers, project managers and more to attend, where they can find out the results of the recent VIA survey regarding the development of business solutions for the future.

VIA has enjoyed the support of the Santa Clarita Valley’s top executives over the years both in membership and through its CEO Forums, a collaboration of decision makers to identify common business and community issues, while developing solutions. The CEO Forums have consistently resulted in highly desirable programs, special events, partnerships and better success for business.

Among other discussion topics will be Navigating the New Cost Landscape: Strategies Amid Tariffs, Risk and Economic Uncertainty.

Breakfast will be served. Reservations for the event, $55 members, $65 non-members, are required. Visit https://www.via.org/ceo-forum/.
