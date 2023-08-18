Aug. 23: COC SBDC Offers Fundamentals of Food Businesses Webinar

The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a Fundamentals of Food Businesses webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 23 from noon to 1 p.m.

This free webinar is for anyone interested in exploring any kind of food business.

Fundamentals of Food Businesses gives an overview on the various food business models, from Cottage Food Law (which allows preparing approved foods at home) to full-service restaurants and everything in between.

This webinar will allow attendees to explore their ideas and think about different business models for their food business dream and show steps to each with easily explained phases. Presented by Kevin McVearry, Business Advisor with the SBDC since 2012, with over 25 years of experience opening and operating various entities in the restaurant industry.

This webinar is for anyone who is interested in bringing a food product to market and getting into the Food Industry.

Regsiter here https://lasbdcnet.ecenterdirect.com/events/25919.

For more information about the COC SBDC and what programs it offers and how it helps small business in the Santa Clarita Valley visit https://cocsbdc.org.

