Aug. 23: Placerita Canyon Natural Area, Nature Center Movie Night, Picnic

The Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center invites the public to a movie night and family picnic under the stars on Saturday, Aug. 23, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Come relax and enjoy the movie “The Sandlot” (PG) in the Acorn Amphitheater.

The evening will also feature Western entertainment with The Sean & Dave Acoustic Trio.

The Snowie ice truck will be on hand with cool treats, popcorn and sodas available for purchase.

Enjoy giveaways.

Bring your blankets and chairs for a comfortable viewing experience.

Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center,

19152 Placerita Canyon Road,

Newhall, CA, 91321

(661)259-7721

placerita.org

