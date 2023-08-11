Aug. 23: Youth Grove Evening of Remembrance

The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita City Council invite the public to attend the annual Evening of Remembrance at the Santa Clarita Youth Grove on Wednesday, Aug. 23 beginning at 7:15 p.m.
Join the community to remember Santa Clarita youth who have lost their lives in traffic-related incidents and raise awareness about the importance of safe and responsible driving.
The event will start with a Walk of Remembrance at 7:15 p.m. in Central Park, followed by a brief ceremony. To-date, there are 118 memorials at the Youth Grove. Volunteer help will be needed at this event and recruitment is open on on SantaClaritaVolunteers.com.
Volunteer help needed at the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children's Cancer fundraiser "Cheers for Charity". A wide array of volunteer opportunities are available to assist with event set-up and clean-up, registration, ticket sales, serving, hosting and parking.
Bark for Life of Sant Clarita Valley to benefit the American Cancer Society was such a success in March there will be another Bark For Life event held Sunday, Oct. 29 at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, has announced that she secured $405,000 for the Northeast Valley Health Corporation, which she presented to CEO Kimberly Wyard and staff members.
In honor of National Prosecco Day, Oakmont of Valencia will host “Paint for a Cause,” a fundraiser supporting The Alzheimer’s Association on Sunday Aug. 13. The fundraiser is scheduled to be a guided painting class featuring bottomless mimosas from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation will hold the Third Annual SCV Sheriff’s Station Golf Tournament on Patriot Day, Monday, Sept. 11, at the Valencia Country Club, 27330 Tourney Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
The third annual Fringe of the Woods Festival is scheduled Labor Day Weekend Sept. 1-3 in Frazier Park/Lake of the Woods. The festival will offer a weekend of theater, comedy and music at the Mile High Theater, 7024 Crable St., Frazier Park, CA 93225.
Each fall, we see more than a thousand Santa Clarita residents dedicate their morning to making our city a cleaner, healthier place. Volunteering for the popular River Rally event has become a tradition for many families, neighborhoods and local organizations.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Scientific Services Bureau has detected xylazine in limited quantities of illicit drugs seized by local law enforcement in Los Angeles County, signaling that the substance is present in the local drug supply.
In the fall of 2022, a federal judge in San Diego threw out a class-action lawsuit against eight of the state’s major oil companies that alleged they conspired to fix gas prices in California, costing consumers and retailers more than $26 billion.
