Aug. 23: Youth Grove Evening of Remembrance

The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita City Council invite the public to attend the annual Evening of Remembrance at the Santa Clarita Youth Grove on Wednesday, Aug. 23 beginning at 7:15 p.m.

Join the community to remember Santa Clarita youth who have lost their lives in traffic-related incidents and raise awareness about the importance of safe and responsible driving.

The event will start with a Walk of Remembrance at 7:15 p.m. in Central Park, followed by a brief ceremony. To-date, there are 118 memorials at the Youth Grove. Volunteer help will be needed at this event and recruitment is open on on SantaClaritaVolunteers.com.

Central Park

27150 Bouquet Canyon Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

