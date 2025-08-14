header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 14
1986 - Canyon Country's Mitchell adobe demolished; components salvaged & later rebuilt at Hart Park [story]
Mitchell adobe
‘Hungry for History’ Restaurant Week Benefits SCV Historical Society
| Thursday, Aug 14, 2025
OTN-SIGN

The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will be the beneficiary of “Hungry for History” restaurant week Aug. 24-30. The event will feature Old Town Newhall eating and drinking establishments that will donate a percentage of sales for one day during the week.

The SCV Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that relies on support from the SCV community. Its mission is to preserve, interpret and educate the public about the history of the Santa Clarita Valley.

The Santa Clarita History Center is home to several historic buildings, as well as a steam engine and caboose next to the 1888 Saugus Train Station.

Those who enjoy adult beverages can help by visiting Eighth & Rail, 22505 8th St., Newhall, CA 91321. The pub is donating $1 for every Moscow Mule purchased during “Hungry for History Week.” Newhall Refinery, 24258 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321, is donating $1 for every Old Fashioned sold during the week.

Brewery Draconum, 24407 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321, was the first to sign up for “Hungry for History” and will donate a portion of its proceeds on Sunday, Aug. 24.

On Monday, Aug. 25, Maginn’s Pub, 24480 Main St., #140, Newhall, CA 91321, will donate, followed by Teagan’s Enchanted Tea Room and Garden, 24335 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321, on Tuesday Aug. 26.

Wednesday, Aug. 27 Newhall Refinery, which is the SCV’s first gastropub, will serve up its support.

Additional Main Street restaurants are being sought to participate, ideally Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 28-30.

Restaurants interested in participating in this fundraiser can join by emailing crock@scvhs.org.

There is a reason why all the participants are in Old Town Newhall between the Old Town Newhall Library and William S. Hart Park. The SCV Historical Society wanted to help out the neighboring businesses by bringing customers in, as well as recommending the establishments to visitors of the Santa Clarita History Center.

“We’re lucky to be so close to the variety of restaurants like those on Main Street in downtown Newhall,” said Historical Society President Alan Pollack. “With the Saugus Train Station Museum opening, we know that the number of our visitors will increase, and we always get asked for recommendations for places to eat. It’s encouraging to get the support of so many of our neighbors down the street.”

The Saugus Train Station Museum recently reopened and visitors can enjoy the completely renovated and historically accurate Southern Pacific station agent’s office with artifacts authentic to the 1950s, when the station was the most active.

Hours for the museum are 1-4 p.m. on Saturdays.

The Saugus Train Station Museum is in the Santa Clarita History Center, within William S. Hart Park in Newhall, 24107 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.

For more information on the Santa Clarita History Center visit https://scvhs.org.

For information on the history of the Santa Clarita Valley visit https://scvhistory.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

‘Hungry for History’ Restaurant Week Benefits SCV Historical Society

‘Hungry for History’ Restaurant Week Benefits SCV Historical Society
Thursday, Aug 14, 2025
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will be the beneficiary of “Hungry for History” restaurant week Aug. 24-30. The event will feature Old Town Newhall eating and drinking establishments that will donate a percentage of sales for one day during the week.
FULL STORY...

Make A Difference Day Project Proposals

Make A Difference Day Project Proposals
Tuesday, Aug 12, 2025
Are you a nonprofit leader with a project that could benefit from extra hands and community support? Submit a project proposal for Make A Difference Day (Oct. 25) and tap into the power of local volunteers to help advance your mission and create meaningful impact.
FULL STORY...

SCV Historical Society Announces Golden Dream Campaign

SCV Historical Society Announces Golden Dream Campaign
Monday, Aug 11, 2025
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society has announced the launch of its year-long celebration of a half-century of collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the SCV with the Golden Dream Campaign, a capital campaign with a goal of raising $2 million for the society.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 20: Protecting Kids Online Free Community Event

Aug. 20: Protecting Kids Online Free Community Event
Monday, Aug 11, 2025
ZOE International, in partnership with the Los Angeles Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, will host a free Protecting Kids Online event to empower adults to safeguard children and teens from online dangers, 6:30-8:15 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 20 at Elevate Church.
FULL STORY...

Child & Family Center Celebrates Board Installation, Honoring Service, Welcoming Leadership

Child & Family Center Celebrates Board Installation, Honoring Service, Welcoming Leadership
Monday, Aug 11, 2025
Child & Family Center held its annual board installation ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 7, ushering in the 2025–26 fiscal year with celebration, gratitude and a renewed commitment to serving the community.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Aug. 21: SCV Chamber, the Power of Generational Communication, Networking
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for "The Power of Generational Communication, Networking and Leadership" an engaging, facilitator-led session with leadership specialists Tess Cox and Chelsea Cox Gillman of Tess Cox & Associates.
Aug. 21: SCV Chamber, the Power of Generational Communication, Networking
Aug. 21: Caribbean Nights SENSES Block Party
Bring the island vibes with the Caribbean Nights SENSES Block Party presented by the city of Santa Clarita, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21 on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
Aug. 21: Caribbean Nights SENSES Block Party
Traffic Alert: On-going Signal Installation on Pearblossom Highway
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled lane closures on the westbound Pearblossom Highway (SR-138) at the intersection of 126th Street East in Pearblossom.
Traffic Alert: On-going Signal Installation on Pearblossom Highway
Aug. 16: First-Aid Community Hike at Towsley Canyon
Join the city of Santa Clarita Outdoor Recreation for a free Community Hike on Saturday, Aug. 16, 8:30-10 a.m. at Towsley Canyon.
Aug. 16: First-Aid Community Hike at Towsley Canyon
Valencia High School Student Earns Congressional Award Gold Medal
The William S. Hart School District has announced that Andrew Kim, a senior at Valencia High School, has been awarded the Congressional Award Gold Medal, the highest honor presented to America's youth by the U.S. Congress.
Valencia High School Student Earns Congressional Award Gold Medal
CDPH Investigating Measles Exposure Linked to Traveler
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles linked to an international traveler who was infectious while passing through Los Angeles International Airport.
CDPH Investigating Measles Exposure Linked to Traveler
‘Hungry for History’ Restaurant Week Benefits SCV Historical Society
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will be the beneficiary of “Hungry for History” restaurant week Aug. 24-30. The event will feature Old Town Newhall eating and drinking establishments that will donate a percentage of sales for one day during the week.
‘Hungry for History’ Restaurant Week Benefits SCV Historical Society
DACC Confirmed Distemper in Dogs at Lancaster Animal Care Center
The Department of Animal Care and Control has issued an important canine health advisory following the confirmation of distemper in dogs brought to its Lancaster Animal Care Center.
DACC Confirmed Distemper in Dogs at Lancaster Animal Care Center
CDPH Alerts Valley Fever Risks Remain High
The California Department of Public Health is reminding California residents and visitors that Valley fever risk remains high in 2025, including in the Santa Clarita Valley.
CDPH Alerts Valley Fever Risks Remain High
City of Santa Clarita Announces Brandon Barclay as New Chief of Police
Brandon Barclay has been selected as the new Captain of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, bringing nearly two decades of law enforcement experience with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to his new post.
City of Santa Clarita Announces Brandon Barclay as New Chief of Police
City Presents ‘Allure’ Exhibit by Frank Rock at The MAIN
The city of Santa Clarita has announced its latest art exhibition, "Allure" by Frank Rock on view at The MAIN through Monday, Sept. 22.
City Presents ‘Allure’ Exhibit by Frank Rock at The MAIN
Marsha McLean | Illuminating Central Park
Having lived and worked in Paris, I learned that art is everywhere, in the Gothic arches of Notre Dame, the notes of a violinist in the metro to the brushstrokes of a masterpiece tucked into a gallery.
Marsha McLean | Illuminating Central Park
Aug. 24: City Accepting Project Proposals for Make a Difference Day
Make A Difference Day is happening on Saturday, Oct. 25, and the city is inviting nonprofit organizations across the community to be a part of this citywide day of service.
Aug. 24: City Accepting Project Proposals for Make a Difference Day
Fugitive Returned to Face Charges in Murder of LASD Deputy Juan Abel Escalante
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced the extradition of Roberto Salazar, 38, for the 2008 murder of Deputy Juan Abel Escalante.
Fugitive Returned to Face Charges in Murder of LASD Deputy Juan Abel Escalante
County Approves Sand Reuse Plan to Protect L.A. Beaches
A plan to allow the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors to use sand that may have otherwise gone to a landfill instead to be used for beach nourishment is moving forward with the L.A. County Board of Supervisors’ unanimous approval of the Sand Compatibility and Opportunistic Use Program.
County Approves Sand Reuse Plan to Protect L.A. Beaches
King Fire Erupts in Gorman Area, Evacuation Warnings Issued
The King Fire is burning east of the I-5 at Smokey Bear Road and is moving south towards Castaic. Cal Fire reports the King Fire has consumed 490 acres and is 5% contained.
King Fire Erupts in Gorman Area, Evacuation Warnings Issued
Today in SCV History (Aug. 14)
1986 - Canyon Country's Mitchell adobe demolished; components salvaged & later rebuilt at Hart Park [story]
Mitchell adobe
Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center Recognized
 Panorama City Medical Center, which serves Kaiser Permanente members in the Santa Clarita Valley, has been recognized as high performing for three adult medical procedures and conditions by U.S. News & World Report’s 2025-2026 Best Hospitals edition.
Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center Recognized
Oct. 2: Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce presents Taste of Santa Paula
Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 4th annual Taste of Santa Paula restaurant and winery event, proudly sponsored by Athens Services, Limoneira and Southern California Edison.
Oct. 2: Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce presents Taste of Santa Paula
Ocean Water Warning for County Beaches for August 13
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for County Beaches for August 13
Aug. 19: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 19.
Aug. 19: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
Santa Clarita 10‑Year‑Old Geo Gan Wins World Bronze at Yo‑Yo Worlds in Prague
Ten‑year‑old Santa Clarita resident Geo Gan brought home Bronze for Team USA in the inaugural Junior (U16) division at the World Yo‑Yo Contest 2025 in Prague.
Santa Clarita 10‑Year‑Old Geo Gan Wins World Bronze at Yo‑Yo Worlds in Prague
Aug. 28: VIA After Five Mixer Celebrating Santa Clarita Concessions 70 Years
Celebrate 70 Years of Santa Clarita Concessions at the August Valley Industry Association After Five Mixer. 
Aug. 28: VIA After Five Mixer Celebrating Santa Clarita Concessions 70 Years
CSUN Prof Advises Educators to Make Safe Space for Traumatized Students
With the start of school just weeks away, teachers are already planning for the new academic year.
CSUN Prof Advises Educators to Make Safe Space for Traumatized Students
SCVNews.com