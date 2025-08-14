‘Hungry for History’ Restaurant Week Benefits SCV Historical Society

The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will be the beneficiary of “Hungry for History” restaurant week Aug. 24-30. The event will feature Old Town Newhall eating and drinking establishments that will donate a percentage of sales for one day during the week.

The SCV Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that relies on support from the SCV community. Its mission is to preserve, interpret and educate the public about the history of the Santa Clarita Valley.

The Santa Clarita History Center is home to several historic buildings, as well as a steam engine and caboose next to the 1888 Saugus Train Station.

Those who enjoy adult beverages can help by visiting Eighth & Rail, 22505 8th St., Newhall, CA 91321. The pub is donating $1 for every Moscow Mule purchased during “Hungry for History Week.” Newhall Refinery, 24258 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321, is donating $1 for every Old Fashioned sold during the week.

Brewery Draconum, 24407 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321, was the first to sign up for “Hungry for History” and will donate a portion of its proceeds on Sunday, Aug. 24.

On Monday, Aug. 25, Maginn’s Pub, 24480 Main St., #140, Newhall, CA 91321, will donate, followed by Teagan’s Enchanted Tea Room and Garden, 24335 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321, on Tuesday Aug. 26.

Wednesday, Aug. 27 Newhall Refinery, which is the SCV’s first gastropub, will serve up its support.

Additional Main Street restaurants are being sought to participate, ideally Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 28-30.

Restaurants interested in participating in this fundraiser can join by emailing crock@scvhs.org.

There is a reason why all the participants are in Old Town Newhall between the Old Town Newhall Library and William S. Hart Park. The SCV Historical Society wanted to help out the neighboring businesses by bringing customers in, as well as recommending the establishments to visitors of the Santa Clarita History Center.

“We’re lucky to be so close to the variety of restaurants like those on Main Street in downtown Newhall,” said Historical Society President Alan Pollack. “With the Saugus Train Station Museum opening, we know that the number of our visitors will increase, and we always get asked for recommendations for places to eat. It’s encouraging to get the support of so many of our neighbors down the street.”

The Saugus Train Station Museum recently reopened and visitors can enjoy the completely renovated and historically accurate Southern Pacific station agent’s office with artifacts authentic to the 1950s, when the station was the most active.

Hours for the museum are 1-4 p.m. on Saturdays.

The Saugus Train Station Museum is in the Santa Clarita History Center, within William S. Hart Park in Newhall, 24107 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.

For more information on the Santa Clarita History Center visit https://scvhs.org.

For information on the history of the Santa Clarita Valley visit https://scvhistory.com.

