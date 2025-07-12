Aug. 24: Brunch & Bloom ‘A Fundraising Event’

|
The Santa Clarita Artists Association invites all fine artists to apply to its inaugural Old Town Newhall Fine Art Festival. The festival will be held Oct. 11-12.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, July 16, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3 p.m.
The city of Santa Clarita has officially signed off on the walk-thru/hand over of William S. Hart Park, said officials from Supervisor Katheryn Barger's office in a statement released on Friday, July 11.
Scarlet Hope Southern California invites the Santa Clarita Valley community to its inaugural Brunch & Bloom fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 24 at 11 a.m.
The city of Santa Clarita and SantaClaritaArts.com is seeking speakers and proposals for the Fourth Annual Business for Artists Conference.
To alleviate parking and make it easier for residents and visitors to explore Santa Clarita’s Premier Arts and Entertainment District in Old Town Newhall, the city has launched the free Summer Shuttle Service Pilot Program.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of the seventh episode of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast, that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders and unique members of the Santa Clarita community.
1900
- Pacific Telephone & Telegraph establishes Newhall exchange; SCV gets first phone [story
]
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, July 15.
For its innovative new website, California Institute of the Arts has earned a 2025 Circle of Excellence Gold Award from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education.
The National League of Junior Cotillions has announced the appointment of Brooke Wanberg as the new NLJC Director for the Santa Clarita Chapter.
The Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum will host a special history event on Saturday, July 26, featuring the story of Mrs. A.S.C. Forbes and the creation of the El Camino Real Bells.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that due to the construction of the new Rink Sports Pavilion, the outdoor basketball courts at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex will be closed effective Friday, July 11 and remain closed until Aug. 21.
The city of Santa Clarita's Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, at Central Park every Saturday evening from July 12 through Aug. 30, is back for its 35th year.
Leon Worden of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society sits down with Andre and Renaud Veluzat, owners of the historic Melody Ranch Studio. This interview was first broadcast on SCVTV in 2014.
2007
- Moore's sub sandwich shop, abandoned 2 years earlier, demolished as derelict building; now partially Newhall roundabout [story
]
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with Harley-Davidson of Santa Clarita and LA Police Gear, will host a free ‘ETCH & CATCH' Catalytic Converter Etching Event 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, July 19.
The California Department of Transportation has announced overnight closures along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass for k-rail installation.
Do you know a child with special needs? The Santa Clarita Valley Special Education Local Plan Area and its member school districts actively seek out all individuals with exceptional needs, from birth to age 22, including infants and children attending private schools.
The Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a Teen Game Day: Giant Games event, Wednesday, July 23, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
There are summer traditions and then there are Santa Clarita summer legends. For 35 years now, families, friends, neighbors and music lovers alike have gathered under the open skies of Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350 to experience something truly special: Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union.
Family Customs will host a Hot Wheels & Die Cast Swap Meet, 8 a.m.- noon, Saturday, July 19.
The Triumph Foundation 2025 Gala will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7 at the iconic Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Friday, July 18, 9 a.m.-noon at Marina Park.
