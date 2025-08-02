Aug. 24: Castaic Lake Dragon Boat Paddling Community Day

Team Dragon Eyes, a dragon boat paddling club, is seeking new members. If you’re looking for a good workout and a place to make new friends the club invites you to the annual Team Dragon Eyes Dragon Boat Community Day on Sunday, Aug. 24.

No experience necessary. Suitable for all ages. All equipment and paddles provided. Just bring yourself and your family.

The event will begin at 7:30 a.m. at Paradise Cove in the lower lagoon at Castaic Lake. Start by stretching and loading onto the boats after 8 a.m.

After the paddling session, enjoy an outreach paddle potluck.

Learn about dragon boats from Team Dragon Eyes coaches:

Coach Emmy Montilla

Coach Ricky Ngai

Coach Nima Kholousi

To get there use the address to the Castaic Lake Parks & Recreation main office: 32132 Castaic Lake Drive, Castaic, CA 91384.

Parking and fees:

Day parking is $15, charged by Castaic Lake staff at the entrance.

Waivers:

Guests who attend the paddling event will need to fill out a waiver prior to practice can, it can be printed from here:

www.castaiclakedragonboat.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123399066/2025_laccldbf_waiver.pdf.

If you are interested in dragon boat paddling you can attend any regular practice on Sundays 7:30-10 a.m. at Paradise cove, by the Junior Lifeguard shed and bathroom.

For more information about Team Dragon Eyes visit www.facebook.com/CastaicLakeDragonBoatClub/.

Team Dragon Eyes is a nonprofit 501(c)(3).

