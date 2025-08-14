Aug. 24: City Accepting Project Proposals for Make a Difference Day

Make A Difference Day is happening on Saturday, Oct. 25, and the city is inviting nonprofit organizations across the community to be a part of this citywide day of service.

This is a unique opportunity to lead hands-on projects that bring volunteers to support your mission.

To participate, nonprofits are asked to create a project, provide the necessary tools and supplies, oversee the work and lead volunteers on-site. The city of Santa Clarita will spread awareness of your needs, recruit volunteers, coordinate logistics and ensure a successful event to bring volunteers together and create real impact in the community.

Last year’s Make A Difference Day was a powerful demonstration of community spirit where 22 projects were completed, 300 volunteers of all ages participated, 1,106 service hours were donated and eight local nonprofits engaged volunteers. From painting and planting to organizing, deep cleaning and assembling care packages, volunteers showed up with enthusiasm and energy to support a wide range of causes.

Project proposals are due by Sunday, Aug. 24, and can be submitted at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com. For more event information or questions, contact Gabby Vera, Volunteer Engagement Coordinator, at (661) 250-3736, or email gvera@santaclarita.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...