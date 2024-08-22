Aug. 24: Gentle Barn’s 25th Anniversary Benefit

The Gentle Barn will celebrate its 25th anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 24 as it presents a fundraising benefit “Twilight Tails.”

From rescuing animals from neglect and abuse to providing programs for the community, the Gentle Barn has created a nonprofit sanctuary where animals and humans alike come to heal. Please join the Gentle Barn as it celebrates its accomplishments and looks toward the next 25 years.

Event: Twilight Tails: A Soiree of Rescues and Renewal

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m.

Where: The Gentle Barn’s Santa Clarita sanctuary, 15825 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91390.

Mingle with the rescued animals at The Gentle Barn, sip on cocktails and enjoy vegan hors d’oeuvres while connecting with fellow animal lovers and hear the stories of The Gentle Barn from the nonprofit’s founders.

Tickets:

VIP – 25th Anniversary $1,000

Gentle Guardian – 25th Anniversary $500

Barnyard Buddy – 25th Anniversary $250

Barnyard Advocates – 25th Anniversary $150

For tickets and more information visit www.gentlebarn.org/celebrate.

