Aug. 24: L.A. County Women, Girls Initiative Free Speaker Series

The Los Angeles County Women & Girls Initiative presents “Employing Women in Non-Traditional Careers Speaker Series Webinar Part I: Hiring & Recruitment” on Thursday, Aug. 24. 10 a.m. – noon. The event is free and will be livestreamed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LACWomenandGirls.

According to UN Women, increasing women’s participation in the public sector can lead to more effective and efficient public service delivery, particularly in areas related to health, education and social welfare.1

Join us for candid conversations about the most challenging aspects of breaking into and working in non-traditional work environments. The overarching goal of our Speaker Series is to support County departments and partner organizations in their work to increase gender diversity in both leadership and the workforce while creating an inclusive and supportive work environment.

Gender-diverse executive teams were also found to be 21% more likely to experience above-average profitability.2 The bottom line is, gender equity boosts performance.

The Speaker Series derived from the Gender Impact Assessment (GIA) countywide project where GIA participants within L.A. County expressed a need for a forum to candidly discuss challenges and strategies related to recruiting, hiring and retaining women in non-traditional fields. This webinar is the first of a four-part series where attendees will learn about hiring and recruitment strategies to recruit diverse female candidates to traditionally male dominated fields.

Speakers include:

Lisa Garrett

Director of Personnel

County of Los Angeles Department of Human Resources

Sabra Johnson

Administrative Deputy Director, Administration and Finance Service

County of Los Angeles Internal Services Department

Lark Jackson

Associate Director

National Center for Women’s Equity in Apprenticeship and Employment, Chicago Women in Trades

For more information on the Los Angeles County Women & Girls Initiative visit https://ceo.lacounty.gov/wgi.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...