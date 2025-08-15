Aug. 24: L and D Wellness Thrive Together, Nonprofit Launch, Fundraiser

Join the official launch and fundraiser for nonprofit L and D Wellness Thrive Together, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24 at the Oaks Club at Valencia.

L and D Wellness Thrive Together is committed to supporting youth, college students and families impacted by mental health, substance use and trauma.

The Oaks Club at Valencia Ballroom is located at 26550 Heritage View Lane in Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.

This event will include food, inspiring speakers, wellness activities and community resource tables, all while raising funds for youth prevention and support programs.

Event Fee: $65

Includes admission, food, program access, swag bag and raffle entry. All proceeds benefit youth mental wellness and drug prevention initiatives.

Event Features:

Guest speaker

Live DJ

Wellness and emotional regulation activities

Youth-friendly art station

Community resources

Swag bags and raffle giveaways

For more information and to donate and purchase tickets visit https://givebutter.com/tbDzMI .

