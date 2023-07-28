header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
83°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 28
1938 - Newhall Tunnel cut away, replaced by Sierra Highway [story]
Sierra Highway
Aug. 24: SCAA Plein Air Painting in Ventura
| Friday, Jul 28, 2023
Plein Air

The Santa Clarita Artists’ Association invites all artists interested in Plein air painting to join the groups free monthly meetings.

Plein air painting is the practice of painting landscape pictures outdoors, working directly from life relying on direct observation of colors and light.

The next Plein air painting event will be held Thursday, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to noon at Marine Park in Ventura, 2950 Pierpont Blvd., Ventura, CA, 93001.

Leave the heat and bring your hat, water, sunscreen, art materials and whatever else that makes you happy.

The SCAA group will meet up with Plein Air Ventura members and meet Laura Jespersen, the group’s organizer.

All invited to come paint, draw, or just take in the excellent view

For more info about the Santa Clarita Artists Association visit santaclaritaartists.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Aug. 24: SCAA Plein Air Painting in Ventura

Aug. 24: SCAA Plein Air Painting in Ventura
Friday, Jul 28, 2023
The Santa Clarita Artists' Association invites all artists interested in Plein air painting to join the groups free monthly meetings.
FULL STORY...

Hart of the West Pow Wow Returns to Hart Park

Hart of the West Pow Wow Returns to Hart Park
Friday, Jul 28, 2023
Friends of Hart Park Mansion and Museum, the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians and the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will present the 29th Anniversary Hart of the West Pow Wow on Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1.
FULL STORY...

Aug 27: Piru History at Rancho Camulos Museum

Aug 27: Piru History at Rancho Camulos Museum
Friday, Jul 28, 2023
Join Michele McKinley, local historian and Piru native on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. as she shares more of the fascinating and diverse heritage of the Piru area. Explore local history as Ventura County celebrates its 150th birthday.
FULL STORY...

SCV Youth Orchestra’s Novae Sinfonia Invited to Perform at Carnegie Hall

SCV Youth Orchestra’s Novae Sinfonia Invited to Perform at Carnegie Hall
Friday, Jul 28, 2023
WorldStrides Performing Arts has invited the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra’s Novae Sinfonia Ensemble to perform at its Festival at Carnegie Hall in April 2024.
FULL STORY...

Child & Family Center Awarded $593K from AB102 Funding

Child & Family Center Awarded $593K from AB102 Funding
Thursday, Jul 27, 2023
The Child & Family Center was one of several agencies who received funding from AB102, authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
July 31: Free Webinar for Those Impacted by Entertainment Industry Strikes
Alongside writers and actors, the shutdown of television and film productions have adversely impacted many crew members and small local businesses, ranging from florists to caterers to dry cleaners.
July 31: Free Webinar for Those Impacted by Entertainment Industry Strikes
Lief Labs Honored with NBJ Management Achievement Award
Lief Labs, a formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that Lief is the recipient of the NBJ Award for Management Achievement from the Nutrition Business Journal for Lief’s business leadership accomplishments in 2022.
Lief Labs Honored with NBJ Management Achievement Award
City Files Injunction Against Street Vendor
After exhausting all administrative processes, the city of Santa Clarita’s legal counsel has filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction against Tacos Jacky, an illegal sidewalk vending operation currently operating within the public right-of-way at various locations throughout Santa Clarita.
City Files Injunction Against Street Vendor
Aug. 24: SCAA Plein Air Painting in Ventura
The Santa Clarita Artists' Association invites all artists interested in Plein air painting to join the groups free monthly meetings.
Aug. 24: SCAA Plein Air Painting in Ventura
School Starts Soon, Join the SCV Boys & Girls Club
The James T. Ventress Clubhouse of the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club reminds parents that school is starting soon. Children ages 7-17 are welcome to join the SCV Boys & Girls Club in Newhall.
School Starts Soon, Join the SCV Boys & Girls Club
Aug. 4: Acton Park Hosts Nature in Your Neighborhood Community Campfire
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will visit Acton on Friday, Aug. 4 to bring an evening of adventure to the community with the Nature in Your Neighborhood Community Campfire Health and Wellness Fair. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Acton Park, 3751 Syracuse Ave., Acton, CA 93510.
Aug. 4: Acton Park Hosts Nature in Your Neighborhood Community Campfire
Danger Advisory Issued for Pyramid Lake Algal Bloom
On Thursday, July 27 the Department of Water Resources urged people to avoid physical contact with water at Pyramid Lake in Los Angeles County until further notice due to the presence of blue-green algae. Vaquero Swim Beach is closed and Emigrant Landing Beach has a caution algal bloom advisory. People should also avoid eating fish or shellfish from the lake.
Danger Advisory Issued for Pyramid Lake Algal Bloom
Harper Signs NLI to Join TMU Men’s Basketball
Ty Harper has signed his National Letter of Intent to play basketball at The Master's University.
Harper Signs NLI to Join TMU Men’s Basketball
Canyons Men’s Golf Sends Five Players to Next Level
College of the Canyons will see a combined five players from the 2022 and 2023 men's golf teams move on to four-year universities this fall after accomplished Cougar careers.
Canyons Men’s Golf Sends Five Players to Next Level
July 29: Dark Comedy ‘Arsenic, Old Lace’ Returns to CTG
Joseph Kesselring’s "Arsenic and Old Lace" has remained one of the most popular contemporary American comedic plays. It now returns to the Canyon Theatre Guild, opening July 29 at 8 p.m.
July 29: Dark Comedy ‘Arsenic, Old Lace’ Returns to CTG
Hart of the West Pow Wow Returns to Hart Park
Friends of Hart Park Mansion and Museum, the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians and the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will present the 29th Anniversary Hart of the West Pow Wow on Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1.
Hart of the West Pow Wow Returns to Hart Park
Construction Alert: Bridge Maintenance at Atwood Boulevard in Newhall
Construction will begin on Friday, July 28 at Atwood Blvd. in Newhall over the Santa Clara River near Powell Street as part of the Bridge Preventative Maintenance Program.
Construction Alert: Bridge Maintenance at Atwood Boulevard in Newhall
Aug. 11: You’re My Favorite Art Exhibit Opens at SCAA Gallery
The Santa Clarita Artist's Association Gallery will present the You're My Favorite art exhibit opening 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11. You’re My Favorite represents the SCAA member artists’ favorite things or favorite artwork.
Aug. 11: You’re My Favorite Art Exhibit Opens at SCAA Gallery
Aug. 4: BlackHeart Locals Only! Music Night at The MAIN
Locals Only! is a music series brought to you by The MAIN that features bands from the Santa Clarita Valley. Come out and enjoy an intimate evening of great music from talented musicians. On Friday, Aug. 4 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The MAIN will present BlackHeart.
Aug. 4: BlackHeart Locals Only! Music Night at The MAIN
Aug 27: Piru History at Rancho Camulos Museum
Join Michele McKinley, local historian and Piru native on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. as she shares more of the fascinating and diverse heritage of the Piru area. Explore local history as Ventura County celebrates its 150th birthday.
Aug 27: Piru History at Rancho Camulos Museum
SCV Youth Orchestra’s Novae Sinfonia Invited to Perform at Carnegie Hall
WorldStrides Performing Arts has invited the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra’s Novae Sinfonia Ensemble to perform at its Festival at Carnegie Hall in April 2024.
SCV Youth Orchestra’s Novae Sinfonia Invited to Perform at Carnegie Hall
Today in SCV History (July 28)
1938 - Newhall Tunnel cut away, replaced by Sierra Highway [story]
Sierra Highway
TMU Adds Chloe Auble to Women’s Basketball Roster
Chloe Auble, a 5-11 guard from Valdez, Alaska, has committed to The Master's University to continue her basketball career.
TMU Adds Chloe Auble to Women’s Basketball Roster
Melanie Long Named New CUSD Preschool Coordinator
Castaic Union School District is delighted to welcome Melanie Long as the new Coordinator of Preschool Programs.
Melanie Long Named New CUSD Preschool Coordinator
Aug. 5: SCV Water Landscape Workshop
Need help determining what plants to use in your landscape?
Aug. 5: SCV Water Landscape Workshop
Message from City Manager | Summer Nights in Santa Clarita
There’s no shortage of exciting events for residents to attend this summer.
Message from City Manager | Summer Nights in Santa Clarita
VIA Names Selina Thomas 2024 Chairwoman
The Valley Industry Association is honored to announce Selina Thomas of 6 Degrees HR Consulting has been appointed as 2024 Chairwoman for the organization.
VIA Names Selina Thomas 2024 Chairwoman
Child & Family Center Awarded $593K from AB102 Funding
The Child & Family Center was one of several agencies who received funding from AB102, authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth.
Child & Family Center Awarded $593K from AB102 Funding
Sept. 29: Veterans Job Fair at COC
Veterans, active duty and their families, are invited to come meet with over 40 companies and organizations looking to hire veterans Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at College of the Canyons, Valencia Campus in the East Gym.
Sept. 29: Veterans Job Fair at COC
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: