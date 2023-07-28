Aug. 24: SCAA Plein Air Painting in Ventura

The Santa Clarita Artists’ Association invites all artists interested in Plein air painting to join the groups free monthly meetings.

Plein air painting is the practice of painting landscape pictures outdoors, working directly from life relying on direct observation of colors and light.

The next Plein air painting event will be held Thursday, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to noon at Marine Park in Ventura, 2950 Pierpont Blvd., Ventura, CA, 93001.

Leave the heat and bring your hat, water, sunscreen, art materials and whatever else that makes you happy.

The SCAA group will meet up with Plein Air Ventura members and meet Laura Jespersen, the group’s organizer.

All invited to come paint, draw, or just take in the excellent view

For more info about the Santa Clarita Artists Association visit santaclaritaartists.org.

