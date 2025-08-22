Aug. 24: Take the Santa Clarita Beach Bus to the 25th Annual Pooch Parade

Take the Santa Clarita Beach Bus to the 25th Annual Pooch Parade on Sunday, Aug. 24, at Ventura Harbor Village.

The Canine Adoption and Rescue League will host the 25th Annual Pooch Parade on Sunday, Aug. 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1583 Spinnaker Drive, in Ventura.

Don’t miss the “Rescue Roundup” featuring a themed pooch parade and meet some adoptable rescue pups. Enjoy a beach day of canine-centered activities, vendors and more in support of C.A.R.L.’s mission.

Skip the parking hassle and take advantage of Santa Clarita’s Beach Bus. It’s comfortable, air-conditioned and running every weekend until Aug. 31. Summer is slipping away, don’t miss your change to get to the beach. Just two more weekends of sun and surf.

Newly adopted dogs are welcome on board (with a pet carrier).

Summer Santa Clarita Beach Bus fares are $3.50 each way for children and adults, and $1.75 each way for Senior Citizens and persons with disabilities.

Beach Bus Departure Locations and Schedule:

Via Princessa Metrolink Station

Depart at 8:22 a.m.

Arrive at Ventura Harbor (1960 Spinnacker Drive) – 10 a.m.

Depart from Ventura Harbor (Spinnacker Drive) – 4:30 p.m.

Return at 5:53 p.m.

McBean Regional Transit Center

Depart at 8:40 a.m.

Arrive at Ventura Harbor (1960 Spinnacker Drive) – 10 a.m.

Depart from Ventura Harbor (Spinnacker Drive) – 4:30 p.m.

Return at 5:35 pm.

Harbor Cove Beach (1960 Spinnaker Dr, Ventura, CA 93001)

Arrives at Ventura Harbor – 10 a.m.

Departs from Ventura Harbor – 4:30 p.m.

For more information about this event, visit PoochParade.org and visit SantaClaritaTransit.com/Beach-Bus to learn more about our Beach Bus services.

Like this: Like Loading...