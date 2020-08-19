[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
105°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 19
2013 - COC breaks ground on Culinary Arts Education building in Valencia [story]
iCue
Aug. 25: L.A. County Webinar on Landlord, Tenant Rights During COVID-19 Pandemic
| Wednesday, Aug 19, 2020
county webinar

The Los Angeles County Department of Business Affairs will host a webinar on landlord and tenant rights during the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, August 25, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Attendance will be free. The webinar host will be Carolina Medina.

The agenda will cover:

* Temporary Emergency Eviction Moratorium

* Temporary Rent Freeze

* Rent Stabilization Ordinance

* Available resources

A Q&A session will follow the presentation.

Meeting link: https://lacountydcba.webex.com/lacountydcba/j.php?MTID=ma97d9dae7c9f31128a055c6919651ccd
Meeting number: 126 224 5570
Password: RSO1234 or please obtain your meeting password from your host.
Agenda: “Know Your Landlord/Tenant Rights”

You are not required to register for the webinar in order to join.

More ways to join

* Video system
Dial 1262245570@lacountydcba.webex.com
You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

* Phone
+1-213-306-3065 United States Toll (Los Angeles)
Access code: 126 224 5570

Questions? Call the L.A. County Department of Business Affairs at 833-233-7368.

Rent Relief
Need rent relief? The L.A. County COVID-19 Rent Relief program is available to help renters and property owners. Applications are open now through from August 31. Click here for more information.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
08-19-2020 Aug. 25: L.A. County Webinar on Landlord, Tenant Rights During COVID-19 Pandemic
08-19-2020 Henry Mayo Wins National Award for New Patient Tower Design-Build
08-13-2020 Valencia Developer Five Point Releases 2Q Earnings
08-11-2020 L.A. County Secures $10.9M CARES Act Grant
08-10-2020 SoCalGas Parent Sempra Energy Posts Increased Earnings in Q2 2020
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
OutWest Shop Stages Fundraiser for Blue Star Ranch’s Veterans Aid
The OutWest Shop is donating 20% of customer purchases during August to the Blue Star Ranch in Saugus, an internationally recognized nonprofit equine-assisted safety-net provider for mental health services, with a special focus on military veterans.
OutWest Shop Stages Fundraiser for Blue Star Ranch’s Veterans Aid
Aug. 25: L.A. County Webinar on Landlord, Tenant Rights During COVID-19 Pandemic
The Los Angeles County Department of Business Affairs will host a webinar on landlord and tenant rights during the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, August 25, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Aug. 25: L.A. County Webinar on Landlord, Tenant Rights During COVID-19 Pandemic
Filming in SCV: ‘American Dracula’ TV Show, ‘Hacienda’ Music Video
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reopened, is issuing new permits, and has reported two projects filming this week in the Santa Clarita Valley: "American Dracula" and a music video.
Filming in SCV: ‘American Dracula’ TV Show, ‘Hacienda’ Music Video
Henry Mayo Wins National Award for New Patient Tower Design-Build
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has won a National Award of Merit in the Healthcare Facilities category from the Design-Build Institute of America for the design and construction of the hospital’s new patient tower.
Henry Mayo Wins National Award for New Patient Tower Design-Build
Aug. 20: Santa Clarita Aquatic Center to Partially Reopen by Reservation
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the reopening of the Waterslide Pool at the Aquatic Center with new family recreation swim times available by reservation only beginning Thursday, August 20.
Aug. 20: Santa Clarita Aquatic Center to Partially Reopen by Reservation
Santa Clarita Valley Clouded by Poor Air Quality Due to Nearby Fires
Santa Clarita Valley residents awoke Tuesday morning to a yellow hue in the sky due to poor air quality being created by nearby fires, and it wasn't much improved by Wednesday morning.
Santa Clarita Valley Clouded by Poor Air Quality Due to Nearby Fires
Villanueva Makes Temporary Ban on ICE Transfers Permanent
Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva has permanently banned transfers of L.A. County inmates to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities, citing public safety.
Villanueva Makes Temporary Ban on ICE Transfers Permanent
DMV Expands Health Screening, Temperature Checks to Protect Customers, Employees
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is expanding its health screening questions and temperature checks currently in place for behind-the-wheel drive tests to all customers and employees entering a DMV facility.
DMV Expands Health Screening, Temperature Checks to Protect Customers, Employees
DNA Found at SCV Crime Scene Leads to Arrest of ‘Hot Prowl’ Burglary Crew
DNA evidence recovered at a 2018 Santa Clarita Valley crime scene was linked to one of three suspects arrested on suspicion of being part of a burglary crew that stole more than a half-million dollars from more than two dozen homes, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s Major Crimes Unit.
DNA Found at SCV Crime Scene Leads to Arrest of ‘Hot Prowl’ Burglary Crew
Today in SCV History (Aug. 19)
2013 - COC breaks ground on Culinary Arts Education building in Valencia [story]
iCue
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Surpasses 5,000 Cases, 224,031 Cases Countywide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 64 new deaths and 1,003 new cases of COVID-19, with Santa Clarita Valley surpassing 5,000 cases, as 5,029 SCV residents have tested positive to date.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Surpasses 5,000 Cases, 224,031 Cases Countywide
Newhall Power Outage Leaves More than 1,900 Residents Without Electricity
While a thunderstorm brought lightning to the eastern part of the Santa Clarita Valley, a reported power outage caused by heat left 1,901 residents without electricity in Newhall on Tuesday.
Newhall Power Outage Leaves More than 1,900 Residents Without Electricity
Stevenson Ranch Library to Continue as Emergency Cooling Center Through Friday
With temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County soaring and remaining in the triple digits for several days in a row, the County of Los Angeles is activating additional Emergency Cooling Centers, including Stevenson Ranch Library, this week and extending others to help residents beat the heat.
Stevenson Ranch Library to Continue as Emergency Cooling Center Through Friday
Aug. 19: Santa Clarita Community College District Teleconference Business Meeting
The Board of Trustees of the Santa Clarita Community College District will hold a video/teleconferencing Business Meeting Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 5:00 p.m.
Aug. 19: Santa Clarita Community College District Teleconference Business Meeting
Aug. 19: Hart District Regular Virtual Meeting
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold its regular meeting virtually, Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 7:00 p.m.
Aug. 19: Hart District Regular Virtual Meeting
Sprouts Steps Up to Support Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative
Sprouts Farmers Market, located on Magic Mountain Parkway, recently stepped forward to assist the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative (SCVSC) Food Bank in providing food gift cards to be distributed to veterans and their families.
Sprouts Steps Up to Support Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative
Santa Clarita Actress Returns Home to Help Young Artists Pursue Their Dreams
Born and raised in Santa Clarita, Bre Tomey has always had a passion for acting and performance.
Santa Clarita Actress Returns Home to Help Young Artists Pursue Their Dreams
Canyon Theatre Guild to Hold Fall Online Workshops
Due to the overwhelming positive response to our online summer workshops, as well as the extension of COVID-19 closures, the Canyon Theatre Guild (CTG) is excited to announce their fall lineup of its online workshops.
Canyon Theatre Guild to Hold Fall Online Workshops
County Declares Lake Fire Local Emergency
With the air in the Santa Clarita Valley thick with smoke from the Lake Fire Tuesday morning, fire officials announced the blaze had grown to 21,115 acres, while containment remained at 38%.
County Declares Lake Fire Local Emergency
DMV Closes Early to Conserve Energy Amid Heatwave
SACRAMENTO – The DMV will close all offices statewide at 3:00 p.m. through Wednesday, Aug. 19 to conserve energy and protect the health and safety of customers and employees from high heat impacts.
DMV Closes Early to Conserve Energy Amid Heatwave
City Seeking Community Feedback on Proposed Public Safety Grant
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking community feedback on a public safety grant proposal for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program.
City Seeking Community Feedback on Proposed Public Safety Grant
Sheila R. Veloz Center’s New Program Identifies Women at High-Risk for Breast Cancer
The Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is offering a new program to identify women who are at increased risk for breast cancer.
Sheila R. Veloz Center’s New Program Identifies Women at High-Risk for Breast Cancer
SCV Air Quality Unhealthy Wednesday for Sensitive Individuals
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals Wednesday, Aug. 19.
SCV Air Quality Unhealthy Wednesday for Sensitive Individuals
State Schools Chief Appoints Heather Calomese as New Director of Special Education
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Tuesday that he has appointed Heather Calomese as the new Director of the Special Education Division at the California Department of Education (CDE).
State Schools Chief Appoints Heather Calomese as New Director of Special Education
%d bloggers like this: