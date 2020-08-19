Aug. 25: L.A. County Webinar on Landlord, Tenant Rights During COVID-19 Pandemic

The Los Angeles County Department of Business Affairs will host a webinar on landlord and tenant rights during the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, August 25, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Attendance will be free. The webinar host will be Carolina Medina.

The agenda will cover:

* Temporary Emergency Eviction Moratorium

* Temporary Rent Freeze

* Rent Stabilization Ordinance

* Available resources

A Q&A session will follow the presentation.

Meeting link: https://lacountydcba.webex.com/lacountydcba/j.php?MTID=ma97d9dae7c9f31128a055c6919651ccd

Meeting number: 126 224 5570

Password: RSO1234 or please obtain your meeting password from your host.

Agenda: “Know Your Landlord/Tenant Rights”

You are not required to register for the webinar in order to join.

More ways to join

* Video system

Dial 1262245570@lacountydcba.webex.com

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

* Phone

+1-213-306-3065 United States Toll (Los Angeles)

Access code: 126 224 5570

Questions? Call the L.A. County Department of Business Affairs at 833-233-7368.

Rent Relief

Need rent relief? The L.A. County COVID-19 Rent Relief program is available to help renters and property owners. Applications are open now through from August 31. Click here for more information.