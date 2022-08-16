Aug. 25: VIA Santa Clarita City Council Candidates Forum

The Valley Industry Association has a keen interest in our local, state and federal elected officials. The Santa Clarita City Council Candidates Forum will be held on Thursday, Aug. 25 at the Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
The forum will be moderated by: Ed Masterson of Michael Elliott & Associates.
Each candidate will have an opportunity to address the group and a focused questions and answers period will follow.
All candidates have been invited to join us. Confirmed so far are:
*Laurene Weste, Mayor, City of Santa Clarita
*Marsha McLean, Councilwoman, City of Santa Clarita
*Bill Miranda, Councilman, City of Santa Clarita
Denise Lite, Attorney at Law
Selina Thomas, Businesswoman
David Barlavi, Businessman
Kody Amour, Entrepreneur
Jeffrey Malick, Chief of Staff
*Indicates Incumbent
Please submit your questions in advance to kathy@via.org.
Reservations required. RSVP no later than Friday, Aug. 19. Click here for reservations.
Cost is $30 per person. Refreshments will be served.
