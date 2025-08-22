The Santa Clarita City Council will return from its summer hiatus to meet in regular open session at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 26. Among the items on the council’s agenda are another look at The Hartwell, a condos-and-retail project to be constructed in downtown Newhall on Main Street and the appointment of a new planning commissioner.
The regular public meeting of the council will be held on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The council will hold a Public Hearing regarding a request to modify the Hartwell Mixed Use Project, previously considered by the city council on May 13. The developer is requesting to expand into the adjacent property, currently owned by KHTS radio, increasing the project to 98 apartment units and 6,300 square feet of commercial floor area on the corner of Main Street, Market Street and Railroad Avenue.
Information provided in the agenda packet to the council states:
“The modification would expand the project site to include the adjacent KHTS Radio Station property, increasing the number of apartment units to 98 and the commercial floor area to 6,300 square feet (Project), an expansion of approximately 25 percent of the originally approved project.
The revised project site adds one parcel to the previously approved area, bringing the total to six parcels within the OTNSP area, covering approximately one acre. It is located at the three-way corner of Main Street, Market Street, and Railroad Avenue, across the street from the Jan Heidt Newhall Metrolink Station. Three existing buildings on-site were approved to be demolished under the original project: the Mac’s Pool Supply building, the Horseshoe on Main building (previously known as Soundsations), and the historic Masonic Lodge/Courthouse. This proposed modification includes the demolition of the KHTS Radio Station building adjacent to the northern edge of the original Hartwell project site.”
An unexpected vacancy on the Santa Clarita Planning Commission occured after the city council approved Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste’s request to remove her appointee, Denise Lite, from the commission on July 8.
Residents of Santa Clarita were invited to apply to serve the remainder of the unexpired terms which will run through Dec. 31, 2026.
The notice of vacancy attracted 11 applicants: Daniel Faina, Gloria Mercado-Fortine, Jesus Henao, Edward Hill, Steven Hopp, David J. Jimenez, Tony Maldonado, JB Martinez, Prital Patel, Cindy Russo and Jacob Tjoelker.
Weste is the nominating authority for the vacancy.
Also on the agenda is consideration of a Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act resolution approving the proposed financing by The Master’s University and Seminary through the issuance of $65 million in tax-exempt bonds by the California Municipal Finance Authority.
The city received a request from California Municipal Finance Authority and The Master’s University and Seminary to conduct a public hearing in order for CMFA to issue tax-exempt revenue bonds in an amount not to exceed $65 million for TMU, a nonprofit religious corporation.
The bond funds will be used for the following:
Approximately $21 million to refinance the costs to purchase and modestly improve certain single-family residential properties located within the 21600 block of Cleardale Street, between 24806 and 24864 of Meadview Avenue, within the 21700 block of Oak Orchard Road, within the 21300 and 21600 blocks of Placerita Canyon Road and between 21900 and 22040 of Placerita Canyon Road, between 21705 and 21759 and 21804 and 21926 of Placeritos Boulevard and within the 24700 block of Quigley Canyon Road, all of which were previously acquired for temporary housing of TMU students.
Approximately $7.2 million to refinance the costs to purchase, improve and equip an apartment complex located at 22710 8th Street.
Approximately $10 million to finance the acquisition, improvement and equipping of one or more apartment complexes located within one-half mile of the 22710 8th Street complex all located within the territorial limits of the city.
Approximately $13 million to finance or refinance the acquisition, construction, improvement, renovation and equipping of certain educational facilities and amenities including capital improvements and expenditures to academic, student support and related facilities on the TMU main campus generally located at 21726 Placerita Canyon Road.
The residential properties and apartment complexes are expected to be used as campus housing for faculty, staff and temporary student housing primarily for upperclassmen enrolled at TMU.
Proceeds of the bonds will not be used to acquire additional single-family residential housing within the Placerita Canyon area of the city.
View the full agenda below:
|City Council
Regular Meeting
8/26/2025 6:00 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
|
|
|
|Joint Meeting with
|
|
|Board of Library Trustees
|
|
|Successor Agency to the former Redevelopment Agency
|
|
|Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
|
|Invocation
|
|
|Ayala
|
|Call to Order
|
|Roll Call
|
|
|Roll Call
|
|Flag Salute
|
|Executive Meeting
|
|Awards and Recognitions
|
|
|One Thousand Books Before Kindergarten Recognition
|
|Public Participation
|
|Staff Comments
|
|Committee Reports/Councilmember Comments
|
|Public Hearings
|
|1.
|MODIFICATION TO THE HARTWELL MIXED USE PROJECT (MASTER CASE 25-089)
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|Public Hearing Notice
|
|
|b.
|Resolution and Conditions
|
|
|c.
|Aerial and Zoning Map
|
|
|d.
|Site & Floor Plans
|
|
|e.
|Elevations
|
|
|f.
|Parking Demand Study
|
|
|g.
|Notice of Determination
|
|
|h.
|MC24-134 Final Conditions of Approval (available in the City Clerk’s reading file)
|
|2.
|THE MASTER’S UNIVERSITY AND SEMINARY TAX EQUITY AND FISCAL RESPONSIBILITY ACT (TEFRA) HEARING
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|Public Hearing Notice
|
|
|b.
|Resolution
|
|Unfinished Business
|
|3.
|UNSCHEDULED VACANCY ON THE PLANNING COMMISSION
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|Notice of Unscheduled Vacancy
|
|
|b.
|Notice of Unscheduled Vacancy – Extension
|
|
|c.
|Resolution 91-194
|
|
|d.
|Local Appointments List
|
|
|e.
|List of Planning Commission Applicants
|
|
|f.
|Planning Commission Applications (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|Consent Calendar
|
|4.
|Minutes of Jul 8, 2025 5:30 PM
|
|5.
|Minutes of Jul 8, 2025 6:00 PM
|
|6.
|CHECK REGISTER NOS. 15, 16, AND 17
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|Memo – Check Register No. 15
|
|
|b.
|Memo – Check Register No. 16
|
|
|c.
|Memo – Check Register No. 17
|
|
|d.
|Check Register No. 15 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|
|e.
|Check Register No. 16 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|
|f.
|Check Register No. 17 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|7.
|MEDITATION GARDEN, PROJECT P4032 – PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS, AND CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|Bid Proposal for Estate Design and Construction
|
|
|b.
|Exhibit A: Conceptual Drawing
|
|
|c.
|Exhibit B: Project Location Map
|
|8.
|PROFESSIONAL SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JACOB GREEN AND ASSOCIATES TO UPDATE THE LOCAL HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|JGA Propsal
|
|9.
|LAST AND FINAL RECOGNIZED OBLIGATION PAYMENT SCHEDULE FOR SUBMITTAL TO THE DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|Resolution – Last and Final ROPS
|
|10.
|RESOLUTION FOR SUMMARY VACATION OF LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE EASEMENT ON KYRA COURT
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|Resolution
|
|
|b.
|KyraCourtAerialMap
|
|11.
|SUMMARY VACATION OF PORTIONS OF THE PUBLIC RIGHT-OF-WAY KNOWN AS PLACERITA CANYON ROAD AND ACCEPTANCE OF EASEMENT FOR TRAIL PURPOSES LOCATED NEAR SIERRA HIGHWAY
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|Resolution
|
|
|b.
|Location Map
|
|12.
|PURCHASE OF CITY REPLACEMENT VEHICLES
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|Sourcewell Bucket Truck Contract and Quote (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|
|b.
|Sourcewell Vactor Truck Contract and Quote (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|
|c.
|Bid Proposal for Peoria Ford (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|13.
|CONTRACT AMENDMENT WITH HTEC FOR BUS HYDROGEN REFUELING STATION CONSULTING AND PROJECT MANAGEMENT SERVICES
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|14.
|CONTRACT FOR CITYWIDE JANITORIAL SERVICES
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|Servicon Attachment A – CPI Cost Increase
|
|
|b.
|2025 CPI Increase Letter 3% (5.12.25)
|
|
|c.
|SCV Additional Parks quote July 2025
|
|
|d.
|Servicon Attachment B – Expenditure Authority Increase
|
|15.
|PURCHASE OF BIG BELLY TRASH AND RECYCLING SOLAR COMPACTOR UNITS
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|WAXIE_Quote
|
|
|b.
|Big Belly Duo Unit
|
|Public Participation II
|
|Staff Comments
|
|Adjournment
|
|
|In memory of Hank Arklin, Chad Kampbell, Detective Joshua Kelley-Eklund, and Dr. John MacArthur
|
|Future Meetings
