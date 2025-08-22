Downloads:
Joint Meeting with
Board of Library Trustees
Successor Agency to the former Redevelopment Agency
Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
Invocation
Ayala
Executive Meeting
Awards and Recognitions
One Thousand Books Before Kindergarten Recognition
Public Participation
Staff Comments
Committee Reports/Councilmember Comments
Public Hearings
1. MODIFICATION TO THE HARTWELL MIXED USE PROJECT (MASTER CASE 25-089)

Public Hearing regarding a request to modify the Hartwell Mixed Use Project, previously considered by the City Council on May 13, 2025 (Master Case 24-134), by expanding into the adjacent property, increasing the project to 98 apartment units and 6,300 square feet of commercial floor area on the corner of Main Street, Market Street, and Railroad Avenue.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Public Hearing Notice
b. Resolution and Conditions
c. Aerial and Zoning Map
d. Site & Floor Plans
e. Elevations
f. Parking Demand Study
g. Notice of Determination
h. MC24-134 Final Conditions of Approval (available in the City Clerk’s reading file)
2. THE MASTER’S UNIVERSITY AND SEMINARY TAX EQUITY AND FISCAL RESPONSIBILITY ACT (TEFRA) HEARING

Consideration of a Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act resolution approving the proposed financing by The Master’s University and Seminary through the issuance of $65 million in tax-exempt bonds by the California Municipal Finance Authority.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Public Hearing Notice
b. Resolution
Unfinished Business
3. UNSCHEDULED VACANCY ON THE PLANNING COMMISSION

City Council consider an appointment to fill an unscheduled vacancy on the Planning Commission.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Notice of Unscheduled Vacancy
b. Notice of Unscheduled Vacancy – Extension
c. Resolution 91-194
d. Local Appointments List
e. List of Planning Commission Applicants
f. Planning Commission Applications (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
Consent Calendar
4. Minutes of Jul 8, 2025 5:30 PM
5. Minutes of Jul 8, 2025 6:00 PM
6. CHECK REGISTER NOS. 15, 16, AND 17

Check Register No. 15 for the Period 06/13/25 through 06/26/25 and 07/03/25. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period of 06/16/25 through 06/27/25. Check Register No. 16 for the Period 06/27/25 through 07/10/25 and 07/17/25. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period of 06/30/25 through 07/11/25. Check Register No. 17 for the Period 07/11/25 through 07/24/25 and 07/31/25. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period of 07/14/25 through 07/25/25.

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Memo – Check Register No. 15
b. Memo – Check Register No. 16
c. Memo – Check Register No. 17
d. Check Register No. 15 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
e. Check Register No. 16 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
f. Check Register No. 17 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
7. MEDITATION GARDEN, PROJECT P4032 – PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS, AND CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT

This item considers awarding a construction contract for the Meditation Garden, Project P4032, which will create a tranquil outdoor space for meditation, reflection, and relaxation at Duane R. Harte Park.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Bid Proposal for Estate Design and Construction
b. Exhibit A: Conceptual Drawing
c. Exhibit B: Project Location Map
8. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JACOB GREEN AND ASSOCIATES TO UPDATE THE LOCAL HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN

This item considers the award of a professional services agreement to update the Local Hazard Mitigation Plan, which outlines a municipality’s long-term strategy to reduce or eliminate risk to human life, property, and infrastructure from future natural or human-caused disasters. To ensure the plan is relevant and effective, the Federal Emergency Management Agency requires the plan to be updated every five years. The City of Santa Clarita’s plan is due to expire in November 2026.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. JGA Propsal
9. LAST AND FINAL RECOGNIZED OBLIGATION PAYMENT SCHEDULE FOR SUBMITTAL TO THE DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE

This item considers adoption of a resolution approving the Last and Final Recognized Obligation Payment Schedule. Pursuant to California Health and Safety Code section 34191.6 (a) (1)(2)(3), successor agencies may submit a Last and Final Recognized Obligation Payment Schedule (ROPS), and the successor agency has met the conditions for the Last and Final ROPS.

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution – Last and Final ROPS
10. RESOLUTION FOR SUMMARY VACATION OF LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE EASEMENT ON KYRA COURT

This item considers summary vacation of a landscape maintenance easement at 21603 Kyra Court and 21602 Kyra Court.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution
b. KyraCourtAerialMap
11. SUMMARY VACATION OF PORTIONS OF THE PUBLIC RIGHT-OF-WAY KNOWN AS PLACERITA CANYON ROAD AND ACCEPTANCE OF EASEMENT FOR TRAIL PURPOSES LOCATED NEAR SIERRA HIGHWAY

This item considers a summary vacation of portions of the public right-of-way known as Placerita Canyon Road and acceptance of an easement for public use and trail purposes located near Sierra Highway.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution
b. Location Map
12. PURCHASE OF CITY REPLACEMENT VEHICLES

This item considers awarding contracts for the purchase of a bucket truck, a vactor truck, and two pickup trucks.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Sourcewell Bucket Truck Contract and Quote (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
b. Sourcewell Vactor Truck Contract and Quote (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
c. Bid Proposal for Peoria Ford (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
13. CONTRACT AMENDMENT WITH HTEC FOR BUS HYDROGEN REFUELING STATION CONSULTING AND PROJECT MANAGEMENT SERVICES

This item considers amending the existing contract with HTEC to provide for Bus Hydrogen Refueling Station Consulting and Project Management services.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
14. CONTRACT FOR CITYWIDE JANITORIAL SERVICES

This item considers an increase in expenditure authority for the existing janitorial services contract with Servicon Systems, Inc., to support maintenance and custodial services at designated City facilities.

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Servicon Attachment A – CPI Cost Increase
b. 2025 CPI Increase Letter 3% (5.12.25)
c. SCV Additional Parks quote July 2025
d. Servicon Attachment B – Expenditure Authority Increase
15. PURCHASE OF BIG BELLY TRASH AND RECYCLING SOLAR COMPACTOR UNITS

This item considers approval of the purchase of ten Big Belly Solar Trash and Recycling Units for placement at City parks to continue standardizing the collection of recyclables and waste.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. WAXIE_Quote
b. Big Belly Duo Unit
In memory of Hank Arklin, Chad Kampbell, Detective Joshua Kelley-Eklund, and Dr. John MacArthur
