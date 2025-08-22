The Santa Clarita City Council will return from its summer hiatus to meet in regular open session at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 26. Among the items on the council’s agenda are another look at The Hartwell, a condos-and-retail project to be constructed in downtown Newhall on Main Street and the appointment of a new planning commissioner.

The regular public meeting of the council will be held on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The council will hold a Public Hearing regarding a request to modify the Hartwell Mixed Use Project, previously considered by the city council on May 13. The developer is requesting to expand into the adjacent property, currently owned by KHTS radio, increasing the project to 98 apartment units and 6,300 square feet of commercial floor area on the corner of Main Street, Market Street and Railroad Avenue.

Information provided in the agenda packet to the council states:

“The modification would expand the project site to include the adjacent KHTS Radio Station property, increasing the number of apartment units to 98 and the commercial floor area to 6,300 square feet (Project), an expansion of approximately 25 percent of the originally approved project.

The revised project site adds one parcel to the previously approved area, bringing the total to six parcels within the OTNSP area, covering approximately one acre. It is located at the three-way corner of Main Street, Market Street, and Railroad Avenue, across the street from the Jan Heidt Newhall Metrolink Station. Three existing buildings on-site were approved to be demolished under the original project: the Mac’s Pool Supply building, the Horseshoe on Main building (previously known as Soundsations), and the historic Masonic Lodge/Courthouse. This proposed modification includes the demolition of the KHTS Radio Station building adjacent to the northern edge of the original Hartwell project site.”

An unexpected vacancy on the Santa Clarita Planning Commission occured after the city council approved Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste’s request to remove her appointee, Denise Lite, from the commission on July 8.

Residents of Santa Clarita were invited to apply to serve the remainder of the unexpired terms which will run through Dec. 31, 2026.

The notice of vacancy attracted 11 applicants: Daniel Faina, Gloria Mercado-Fortine, Jesus Henao, Edward Hill, Steven Hopp, David J. Jimenez, Tony Maldonado, JB Martinez, Prital Patel, Cindy Russo and Jacob Tjoelker.

Weste is the nominating authority for the vacancy.

Also on the agenda is consideration of a Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act resolution approving the proposed financing by The Master’s University and Seminary through the issuance of $65 million in tax-exempt bonds by the California Municipal Finance Authority.

The city received a request from California Municipal Finance Authority and The Master’s University and Seminary to conduct a public hearing in order for CMFA to issue tax-exempt revenue bonds in an amount not to exceed $65 million for TMU, a nonprofit religious corporation.

The bond funds will be used for the following:

Approximately $21 million to refinance the costs to purchase and modestly improve certain single-family residential properties located within the 21600 block of Cleardale Street, between 24806 and 24864 of Meadview Avenue, within the 21700 block of Oak Orchard Road, within the 21300 and 21600 blocks of Placerita Canyon Road and between 21900 and 22040 of Placerita Canyon Road, between 21705 and 21759 and 21804 and 21926 of Placeritos Boulevard and within the 24700 block of Quigley Canyon Road, all of which were previously acquired for temporary housing of TMU students.

Approximately $7.2 million to refinance the costs to purchase, improve and equip an apartment complex located at 22710 8th Street.

Approximately $10 million to finance the acquisition, improvement and equipping of one or more apartment complexes located within one-half mile of the 22710 8th Street complex all located within the territorial limits of the city.

Approximately $13 million to finance or refinance the acquisition, construction, improvement, renovation and equipping of certain educational facilities and amenities including capital improvements and expenditures to academic, student support and related facilities on the TMU main campus generally located at 21726 Placerita Canyon Road.

The residential properties and apartment complexes are expected to be used as campus housing for faculty, staff and temporary student housing primarily for upperclassmen enrolled at TMU.

Proceeds of the bonds will not be used to acquire additional single-family residential housing within the Placerita Canyon area of the city.

View the full agenda below:

Like this: Like Loading...