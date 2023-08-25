Aug. 26: Resource Fair to Help Striking Entertainment Industry Workers

The Los Angeles County Film Office, part of the newly created County Department of Economic Opportunity, is hosting a free resource fair on Saturday, Aug. 26 to help connect actors, writers, performers, workers, and small businesses impacted the entertainment strikes to critical services and support.
Stop by to connect to support for actors, writers, performers, workers and small businesses impacted by Hollywood’s double strike.
The fair will be open Saturday, Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at History For Hire, 7149 Fair Ave., North Hollywood, CA 91605.
The fair is open to the public and will feature resources from the county, Los Angeles city and the region including the following:
Department of Mental Health
Department of Public Social Services
Department of Consumer and Business Affairs
Department of Public Health
DEO’s Office of Small Business
DEO’s Workforce Development Team
Natural History Museum
LA City Economic and Workforce Development Department
Small Business Development Centers
Entertainment Comm Fund
Small Business Administration
CHOI Providers
Office of Adam Schiff
Film LA and more!
Connect to mental health providers, on site benefit counseling, assistance to legal services, emergency financial assistance, information on permitting and much much more.
No need to RSVP to register, however, to receive up to date information about this event directly from Team DEO, click on the RSVP button to get on the mailing list.
