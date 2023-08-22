homeward bound crop

Aug. 26: Nature Center Hosts Movie Fundraiser, ‘Homeward Bound’

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Aug 22, 2023

By Press Release

A fundraiser for the “Friendly Beasts of Placerita Canyon Nature Center” will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will be held at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.

Music by Bill and Jeff Kahl.

The movie, “Disney’s Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey” will be shown. The movie is a 1993 American adventure comedy film and a remake of the 1963 film “The Incredible Journey,” which was based on the 1961 novel of the same name by Sheila Burnford. anThree family pets, American bulldog, a golden retriever and a cat embark together on a treacherous and thrilling journey to find their way back home through the California wilderness. Rated G.

Admission is free, donations are appreciated. All donations will benefit the Placerita Canyon Nature Center animal care program.

Gates open 6 p.m.

Film at 7:30 p.m.

For more information: call Herb at (818) 271-1383.

No alcohol allowed in the park.

