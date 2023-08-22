Aug. 26: Wrestling for Autism Benefits Carousel Ranch, Include Everyone Project

Wrestling for Autism SCV 2023 is a professional wrestling event where the community can come together for an afternoon of fun and the profits will go to help local charities. The 2023 beneficiaries are Include Everyone Project and Carousel Ranch.

The event will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 at 2:15 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Sports Center. 25385 Rye Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

This is a family friendly event for everyone. Include Everyone Project will be hosting a sensory friendly space for anyone who needs a space to regulate and have a sensory break.

Tickets at the door are $20 for general admission and $10 for kids 12 and under.

For online pre-sale discounts click here. Can’t make it but still want to give? Follow the ticket link and choose the Donate option.

Come enjoy the show, visit the vendor and resource booths and support your local community.

For more information visit facebook.com/events/s/wrestle-for-autism-scv/999324517757571.

