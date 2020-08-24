Aug. 27: City to Host Zoom Session on Non-Motorized Transportation Plan

The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to participate in a virtual public meeting via Zoom to discuss the Draft Non-Motorized Transportation Plan on Thursday, August 27, at 4 p.m.

Join us to engage in discussions on proposed biking and walking improvements in Santa Clarita.

The city has gathered your feedback, and now we would like to share the plans we’re working on to address your needs and concerns.

The strategies and solutions we are developing in the Non-Motorized Transportation Plan aim to make it safer and easier to get around Santa Clarita for all.

Learn more and view meeting details at BikeSantaClarita.com/MasterPlan.

To learn more about biking in Santa Clarita, trail safety, upcoming events and more, visit BikeSantaClarita.com.

For more information on the Non-Motorized Transportation Plan, contact Tom Reilly at treilly@santa-clarita.com.