Aug. 27: Santa Clarita Annual Evening of Remembrance

The city of Santa Clarita invites residents to the annual Evening of Remembrance on Wednesday, Aug. 27, to honor Santa Clarita Valley youth whose lives were tragically cut short in traffic-related incidents and to serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of safe and responsible driving.

The event will begin with the Walk of Remembrance at 7:15 p.m., to be followed immediately by the ceremony at the Youth Grove in Central Park (27150 Bouquet Canyon Road).

The ceremony will feature remarks from Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda, local community members, a reading of the names of the 123 youths memorialized at the Youth Grove and special performances. The Walk of Remembrance will be led by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Captain Brandon Barclay. This solemn, yet important event offers a heartfelt reflection on the devastating impact of reckless and distracted driving.

Located on a half-acre within Central Park, the Youth Grove features 123 individual concrete pillars resembling tree stumps, each representing a life lost too soon. Each pillar holds the name of an individual whose life was cut short in a traffic-related incident. The pillars surround a central monument urging the community to “Know More” about safe driving habits and to pledge that “No More” young lives are lost behind the wheel.

For more information about the Evening of Remembrance and the Youth Grove, visit SantaClarita.gov/YouthGrove or contact Kyle Lopez at (661) 250-3707 or kdlopez@santaclarita.gov.

