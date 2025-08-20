Aug. 27: Santa Clarita Annual Evening of Remembrance

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Los Angeles County braces for an excessive heat wave from Aug. 20-23, 2025, the Department of Animal Care and Control is urging pet owners to take necessary precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of their furry companions.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is taking another big step toward ensuring safe, clean drinking water for the SCV community.
|
The city of Santa Clarita invites residents to the annual Evening of Remembrance on Aug. 27, to honor Santa Clarita Valley youth whose lives were tragically cut short in traffic-related incidents and to serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of safe and responsible driving.
|
The Valley Industry Association (VIA) is proud to announce the nominees for the 2025 VIA BASH Awards.
|
1967
- New Town of Valencia dedicated; homes sell for $25,000 [story
]
|
The California Department of Education announced the release of new guidance to improve student attendance statewide, developed in partnership with Attendance Works and the California Collaborative for Educational Excellence.
|
The Los Angeles County Fire Department has announced red flag warnings will be posted for the Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys, along with the Angeles National Forest.
|
William S. Hart Union High School District high schools have been recognized among the nation's best in the latest rankings released by U.S. News & World Report.
|
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative, a nonprofit dedicated to serving those who served, will present its annual fundraising event, “Marching On,” on Saturday, Sept. 13, 6-9 p.m. at Santa Clarita Studios.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has announced the Extreme Heat Watch issued on Monday, Aug. 18 by the National Weather Service has been upgraded to an Extreme Heat Warning in the Santa Clarita Valley
|
The American College of Cardiology has recognized Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients who come to a cardiac cath lab for care, including diagnostic catheterizations and percutaneous coronary intervention procedures.
|
Caltrans has announced lane reductions, through Aug. 22, at various locations in both directions of Interstate 5 (I-5) between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway for pavement rehabilitation.
|
The Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee Santa Clara River will meet on Thursday, Aug. 21 from 1–3:30 p.m.
|
Jaime Dominguez, a center back from Prairie State College, has signed to play soccer at The Master's University.
|
2013
- COC breaks ground on Culinary Arts Education building in Valencia [story
]
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has announced an Extreme Heat Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Santa Clarita Valley and Southern California.
|
From bird-filled wetlands to golden hillsides, starlit skies and color-changing black oaks, the coming months are packed with ways to explore Tejon Ranch. Tejon Ranch Conservatory has planned a variety of hikes and outings for all ages and skill levels, there's something for everyone, perfect for discovering wildlife, taking in the scenery, recharging your batteries and learning more about this unique landscape.
|
HelloFresh, the world’s largest meal kit delivery company, has been ordered by the court to pay $7.5 million to settle a civil lawsuit alleging the company violated California’s Automatic Renewal Law by deceptively enrolling consumers into auto-renewing subscription plans without proper disclosure or consent.
|
The Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center invites the public to a movie night and family picnic under the stars on Saturday, Aug. 23, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
|
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Aug. 20 beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
|
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Aug. 19 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
|
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of eight productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 18 to Saturday, Aug. 23.
|
As the school year begins, fall in Santa Clarita brings the perfect opportunity to explore something new, reconnect with your community and try new activities.
