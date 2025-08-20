header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
August 20
1967 - New Town of Valencia dedicated; homes sell for $25,000 [story]
Deed of Title
Aug. 27: Santa Clarita Annual Evening of Remembrance
| Wednesday, Aug 20, 2025
Water drop


The city of Santa Clarita invites residents to the annual Evening of Remembrance on Wednesday, Aug. 27, to honor Santa Clarita Valley youth whose lives were tragically cut short in traffic-related incidents and to serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of safe and responsible driving.

The event will begin with the Walk of Remembrance at 7:15 p.m., to be followed immediately by the ceremony at the Youth Grove in Central Park (27150 Bouquet Canyon Road).

The ceremony will feature remarks from Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda, local community members, a reading of the names of the 123 youths memorialized at the Youth Grove and special performances. The Walk of Remembrance will be led by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Captain Brandon Barclay. This solemn, yet important event offers a heartfelt reflection on the devastating impact of reckless and distracted driving.

Located on a half-acre within Central Park, the Youth Grove features 123 individual concrete pillars resembling tree stumps, each representing a life lost too soon. Each pillar holds the name of an individual whose life was cut short in a traffic-related incident. The pillars surround a central monument urging the community to “Know More” about safe driving habits and to pledge that “No More” young lives are lost behind the wheel. 

For more information about the Evening of Remembrance and the Youth Grove, visit SantaClarita.gov/YouthGrove or contact Kyle Lopez at (661) 250-3707 or kdlopez@santaclarita.gov.
LACoFD: Red Flag Warning Issued for SCV

LACoFD: Red Flag Warning Issued for SCV
Tuesday, Aug 19, 2025
The Los Angeles County Fire Department has announced red flag warnings will be posted for the Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys, along with the Angeles National Forest.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 21: Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee

Aug. 21: Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee
Tuesday, Aug 19, 2025
The Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee Santa Clara River will meet on Thursday, Aug. 21 from 1–3:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 18-23: Eight Productions Filming in SCV

Aug. 18-23: Eight Productions Filming in SCV
Monday, Aug 18, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of eight productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 18 to Saturday, Aug. 23.
FULL STORY...

Child & Family Center, Elks Lodge Donate 300 Backpacks

Child & Family Center, Elks Lodge Donate 300 Backpacks
Monday, Aug 18, 2025
Back-to-school season was brighter for 300 local students this year as Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 and the Child & Family Center donated backpacks filled with essential school supplies.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
DACC Urges Pet Owners to Take Precautions During Excessive Heat Wave
As Los Angeles County braces for an excessive heat wave from Aug. 20-23, 2025, the Department of Animal Care and Control is urging pet owners to take necessary precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of their furry companions.
DACC Urges Pet Owners to Take Precautions During Excessive Heat Wave
Ocean Water Warning for August 20
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for August 20
SCV Water Moves Forward with New PFAS Treatment Facility to Protect Drinking Water
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is taking another big step toward ensuring safe, clean drinking water for the SCV community.
SCV Water Moves Forward with New PFAS Treatment Facility to Protect Drinking Water
Valley Industry Association Announces 2025 VIA BASH Award Nominees
The Valley Industry Association (VIA) is proud to announce the nominees for the 2025 VIA BASH Awards.
Valley Industry Association Announces 2025 VIA BASH Award Nominees
Education Dept. to Reduce Chronic School Absence by 50 Percent, Releases New Guidance
The California Department of Education announced the release of new guidance to improve student attendance statewide, developed in partnership with Attendance Works and the California Collaborative for Educational Excellence.
Education Dept. to Reduce Chronic School Absence by 50 Percent, Releases New Guidance
LACoFD: Red Flag Warning Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Fire Department has announced red flag warnings will be posted for the Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys, along with the Angeles National Forest.
LACoFD: Red Flag Warning Issued for SCV
Hart District Celebrates U.S. News & World Report Best Schools Rankings
William S. Hart Union High School District high schools have been recognized among the nation's best in the latest rankings released by U.S. News & World Report.
Hart District Celebrates U.S. News & World Report Best Schools Rankings
Sept. 13: SCV Services Collaborative Hosts Annual ‘Marching On’ Fundraiser
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative, a nonprofit dedicated to serving those who served, will present its annual fundraising event, “Marching On,” on Saturday, Sept. 13, 6-9 p.m. at Santa Clarita Studios.
Sept. 13: SCV Services Collaborative Hosts Annual ‘Marching On’ Fundraiser
Extreme Heat Watch Upgraded to Extreme Heat Warning in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has announced the Extreme Heat Watch issued on Monday, Aug. 18 by the National Weather Service has been upgraded to an Extreme Heat Warning in the Santa Clarita Valley
Extreme Heat Watch Upgraded to Extreme Heat Warning in SCV
Henry Mayo Recognized with ACC Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation
The American College of Cardiology has recognized Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients who come to a cardiac cath lab for care, including diagnostic catheterizations and percutaneous coronary intervention procedures.
Henry Mayo Recognized with ACC Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation
Through Aug. 22: Lane Reductions on I-5 in Castaic
Caltrans has announced lane reductions, through Aug. 22, at various locations in both directions of Interstate 5 (I-5) between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway for pavement rehabilitation.
Through Aug. 22: Lane Reductions on I-5 in Castaic
Aug. 21: Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee
The Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee Santa Clara River will meet on Thursday, Aug. 21 from 1–3:30 p.m.
Aug. 21: Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee
Dominguez Signs with TMU Men’s Soccer
Jaime Dominguez, a center back from Prairie State College, has signed to play soccer at The Master's University.
Dominguez Signs with TMU Men’s Soccer
Today in SCV History (Aug. 19)
2013 - COC breaks ground on Culinary Arts Education building in Valencia [story]
iCue
Public Health Issues Extreme Heat Watch for SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has announced an Extreme Heat Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Santa Clarita Valley and Southern California.
Public Health Issues Extreme Heat Watch for SCV
Tejon Ranch Announces Fall Events
From bird-filled wetlands to golden hillsides, starlit skies and color-changing black oaks, the coming months are packed with ways to explore Tejon Ranch. Tejon Ranch Conservatory has planned a variety of hikes and outings for all ages and skill levels, there's something for everyone, perfect for discovering wildlife, taking in the scenery, recharging your batteries and learning more about this unique landscape.
Tejon Ranch Announces Fall Events
HelloFresh to Pay $7.5 Million in Consumer Protection Lawsuit
HelloFresh, the world’s largest meal kit delivery company, has been ordered by the court to pay $7.5 million to settle a civil lawsuit alleging the company violated California’s Automatic Renewal Law by deceptively enrolling consumers into auto-renewing subscription plans without proper disclosure or consent.
HelloFresh to Pay $7.5 Million in Consumer Protection Lawsuit
Aug. 23: Placerita Canyon Natural Area, Nature Center Movie Night, Picnic
The Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center invites the public to a movie night and family picnic under the stars on Saturday, Aug. 23, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Aug. 23: Placerita Canyon Natural Area, Nature Center Movie Night, Picnic
Aug. 20: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Aug. 20 beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
Aug. 20: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
Aug. 19: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Aug. 19 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 19: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting
Aug. 18-23: Eight Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of eight productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 18 to Saturday, Aug. 23.
Aug. 18-23: Eight Productions Filming in SCV
Ken Striplin | Your Fall Passport to Classes, Parks, Adventures
As the school year begins, fall in Santa Clarita brings the perfect opportunity to explore something new, reconnect with your community and try new activities.
Ken Striplin | Your Fall Passport to Classes, Parks, Adventures
