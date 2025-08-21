Aug. 27: Whitesides to Host Military Service Academy Information Session

U.S. Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) has announced a Military Service Academy night for students, parents, educators and other interested parties in California’s 27th Congressional District. It will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 27 at 5:30 p.m.

Participants can register for Whitesides’ Military Service Academy Night here.

“As a member of Congress, it’s my honor to nominate hardworking men and women from our district to the nation’s top Military Academies so they can begin their journey of service for our country,” said Whitesides. “I hope that our informational session gives them the tools they need to begin that journey, and the knowledge that we are here for them every step of the way.”

Whitesides may nominate up to 10 candidates for appointment to each of the following U.S. service academies: U.S. Military Academy (USMA), West Point, N.Y. the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA), Annapolis, Md., the U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA), Colorado Springs, Colo. and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA), Kings Point, N.Y.

The U.S. Coast Guard Academy (USCGA), New London, Conn., does not require a congressional nomination for appointment.

Whitesides is assembling an experienced committee of veterans to interview and select the nominees.

Each applicant for a nomination must meet the following eligibility requirements as of July 1 of the year of admission to an academy:

Age: Be at least 17 years old, but not have passed the 23rd birthday

Citizenship: Must be a U.S. citizen

Marital Status: Must be unmarried, not pregnant and without legal obligation to support children or other dependents.

Residence: Must reside within the boundaries of the 27th Congressional District of California.

Skill/Fitness: Must meet the medical, physical and academic requirements of the Academy.

The Military Service Academy information session will feature current and former Military Academy attendees, as well as Whitesides’ staff, who will be available to answer any questions.

