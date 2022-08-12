Aug. 28: Author Dave Berg Presents ‘Stories to Share’ at Rancho Camulos

The Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark presents: “Sundays at the Landmark” on Sunday, Aug. 28, with Dave Berg. He will present “Stories to Share.”

Berg, author of “Behind the Curtain” as he steps back in time to share the highlights of his career with Jay Leno and tales learned at his mother’s knee.

“My 20-year career as a writer-producer for Jay Leno would not have been possible without my love of the art of story-telling, which I learned from my mom,” said Berg. “She told my sister and me scores of captivating anecdotes and morality tales about her life on the farm in the barren, hard-scrabble badlands of North Dakota during the depression.”

– Enjoy a relaxing afternoon at the historic buildings and gardens.

– Engage in a docent-led tour.

– Bring a picnic and immerse yourself in fascinating stories as you step back in time at Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark, “Where the History, Music, and Romance of Old California Still Linger…”.

Guests can bring a blanket, their favorite cold beverage and food for a picnic in the garden.

Docent-led tours are at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Berg’s program will begin at 4 p.m.

The museum is open every Sunday for docent-led tours at 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m.. The suggested donation is $5. Group tours and special focus tours can also be scheduled by appointment.

Camulos is the perfect location for a memorable private gathering.

Rancho Camulos Museum is located on Highway 126, about 10 miles West of I-5 near Piru, 5164 E. Telegraph Road, Fillmore, CA 93015.

For more information and details visit Rancho Camulos.

