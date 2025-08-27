Aug. 28: Circle K Kicks Off Labor Day Weekend with up to 40 Cents Per Gallon Fuel Discount

Circle K, the global convenience store chain, is helping customers prepare for the long Labor Day weekend and reduce the sting of back-to-school expenses with another exciting Fuel Day Pop-Up.

On Thursday, August 28, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time, customers can save up to 40 cents* per gallon of fuel at over 700 participating Circle K and Holiday Stationstores locations across 11 states.

Additionally, on the West Coast, members of Circle K’s Inner Circle rewards program can get early access to the savings, receiving 40 cents** off per gallon from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time in Oregon and select stores in Washington.

“We know this is a busy and often expensive time of year for our customers, with back-to-school preparations and Labor Day travel planning,” said Louise Warner, Executive Vice President of Operations, North America, for Circle K. “Whether you’re driving carpool on the first day of school or heading out on a final summer road trip, we want to help you get there for less. This Fuel Day is another example of our commitment to delivering great value to the communities we serve.”

The Fuel Day Pop-Up discount will be available at participating locations in the following states: Alaska, California, Idaho, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming. Customers in line before 7 p.m. will receive the discount while supplies last.

Inner Circle members in Oregon and select Washington locations can simply enter the phone number associated with their account at the pump or inside at checkout to unlock their special early access discount. Customers in participating markets who are not yet members are invited to download the Circle K mobile app and sign up for Inner Circle to access the exclusive early fuel savings and other ongoing benefits.

To find participating locations, visit circlek.com/fuel-day.

