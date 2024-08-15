header image

August 14
1986 - Canyon Country's Mitchell adobe demolished; components salvaged & later rebuilt at Hart Park [story]
Mitchell adobe
Aug. 28: Coffee with a Cop at Sand Canyon Country Club
| Wednesday, Aug 14, 2024
Coffee with a Cop Sand Canyon Country Club

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station has announced it is switching things up this month for Coffee with a Cop. On Wednesday, Aug. 28 zone deputies from the station will meet with SCV residents on the driving range 9 a.m.-11 a.m. of the Sand Canyon Country Club.

Meet your local zone deputies, discuss issues impacting your community and get some swings in to prepare for the upcoming Fourth Annual SCV Sheriff’s Foundation golf tournament on Monday, Sept. 9. For more information about the annual fundraising golf tourney visit https://scvsheriffsfoundation.org/event/annual-sheriffs-foundation-golf-tournament/.
Aug. 16: Blood Drive at Valencia Library

Aug. 16: Blood Drive at Valencia Library
Tuesday, Aug 13, 2024
The American Red Cross has declared an emergency blood and platelet shortage for Southern California.
FULL STORY...

Bouquet Canyon Road Rehab Overlay Construction Begins

Bouquet Canyon Road Rehab Overlay Construction Begins
Tuesday, Aug 13, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that the road rehab overlay construction project on Bouquet Canyon Road between Soledad Canyon Road and just north of Espuella Drive began Monday, Aug. 12.
FULL STORY...

Green Santa Clarita Offers Tips to Reduce Pollution in Santa Clara River

Green Santa Clarita Offers Tips to Reduce Pollution in Santa Clara River
Monday, Aug 12, 2024
Did you know that water has the ability to transport just about any pollutant it comes in contact with?
FULL STORY...

“S.W.A.T.” Among Four Productions Filming in SCV

“S.W.A.T.” Among Four Productions Filming in SCV
Monday, Aug 12, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of four productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 12 to Sunday, Aug. 18.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COC Administrators Fiero, Coleal to Retire
On the heels of long time College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne Van Hook's retirement announced on July 23, two administrators, each with two decades of service to College of the Canyons, Dr. Diane Fiero and Sharlene Coleal have also announced plans to retire from the college.
COC Administrators Fiero, Coleal to Retire
Ocean Water Warning for Aug. 20
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for Aug. 20
Aug. 20: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
SCV Water Agency will be holding their next regular board meeting next Tuesday on Aug. 20.
Aug. 20: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
Sept. 24: Chamber Roundtable with State Treasurer Fiona Ma
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce today announced a roundtable with California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, CPA.
Sept. 24: Chamber Roundtable with State Treasurer Fiona Ma
NASA Funds COC Project Advancing STEM Careers
NASA has awarded $6 million to 20 teams, including from College of the Canyons and California State University, Northridge, from emerging research institutions across the United States supporting projects that offer career development opportunities for science, technology, engineering and mathematics  students.
NASA Funds COC Project Advancing STEM Careers
CSUN Exhibition Spotlights the ‘Hope and Dignity’ of the Farmworker Movement
They risked their lives in the fight for a better economic future for farmworkers and recognition that the men, women and children who picked produce in America’s fields were human beings and deserved to be treated with respect.
CSUN Exhibition Spotlights the ‘Hope and Dignity’ of the Farmworker Movement
Aug. 18: Morning Music Under the Oaks at Placerita
The Community Nature Series for August, presented by the Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, has been moved to 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, in the picnic area.
Aug. 18: Morning Music Under the Oaks at Placerita
Matador Nights Returns With an Electrifying Retro Twist
The University Student Union invites Matadors to attend Matador Nights, this time with a retro twist.
Matador Nights Returns With an Electrifying Retro Twist
Garcia Introduces Bill to End High-Speed Rail Spending
U.S. Rep  Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita,  has introduced H.R. 9308, the "No Frankenrail Act," to pull federal funds for high-speed rail projects.
Garcia Introduces Bill to End High-Speed Rail Spending
Today in SCV History (Aug. 14)
1986 - Canyon Country's Mitchell adobe demolished; components salvaged & later rebuilt at Hart Park [story]
Mitchell adobe
Aug. 17: Hart Show Choir Alumni Show
The William S. Hart High School Show Choir will present the bi-annual Alumni Show at the Hart High School Auditorium on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.
Aug. 17: Hart Show Choir Alumni Show
Aug. 16: Blood Drive at Valencia Library
The American Red Cross has declared an emergency blood and platelet shortage for Southern California.
Aug. 16: Blood Drive at Valencia Library
Aug. 17: South Coast Air Quality Management District Hearing
The South Coast Air Quality Management District will host a hearing on the Chiquita Canyon landfill on Aug. 17 at 10 a.m.
Aug. 17: South Coast Air Quality Management District Hearing
Bouquet Canyon Road Rehab Overlay Construction Begins
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that the road rehab overlay construction project on Bouquet Canyon Road between Soledad Canyon Road and just north of Espuella Drive began Monday, Aug. 12.
Bouquet Canyon Road Rehab Overlay Construction Begins
Oct. 28: COC Foundation Swing for Student Success Golf Tourney
The College of the Canyons Foundation will host the “Swing for Student Success” Golf Tournament at the Valencia Country Club, presented by NE Systems on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Oct. 28: COC Foundation Swing for Student Success Golf Tourney
State Supe Calls for Cell Phone Restrictions in Schools
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has called for local educational agencies to join California’s statewide effort to restrict students’ cell phone use in schools
State Supe Calls for Cell Phone Restrictions in Schools
Canyon Country Man, Ex-LASD Deputy Charged in Extortion Scheme
Federal prosecutors in Los Angeles announced charges Monday against ex-law enforcement and military officers accused of using threats and violence in an effort to extort an Irvine man for nearly $37 million.
Canyon Country Man, Ex-LASD Deputy Charged in Extortion Scheme
Today in SCV History (Aug. 13)
1961 - First Mass celebrated at new Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (3rd building) in Newhall. Cardinal McIntyre attends [story]
OLPH
Faith Degroot Commits to TMU Volleyball
Faith Degroot is going to continue her volleyball career at The Master's University.
Faith Degroot Commits to TMU Volleyball
Cougars Set to Kick Off 2024 Football Season Sept. 7
College of the Canyons has announced its 2024 football schedule with the Cougs scheduled to host five home games on the recently renovated turf playing field inside Cougar Stadium. 
Cougars Set to Kick Off 2024 Football Season Sept. 7
Green Santa Clarita Offers Tips to Reduce Pollution in Santa Clara River
Did you know that water has the ability to transport just about any pollutant it comes in contact with?
Green Santa Clarita Offers Tips to Reduce Pollution in Santa Clara River
Ken Striplin | Navigating School Traffic Safely
As the new school year approaches, the streets around our schools will once again be bustling with activity.
Ken Striplin | Navigating School Traffic Safely
SCV Water Completes Earl Schmidt Filtration Plant
SCV Water recently completed construction of the Wash Water Return and Sludge Systems Project at its Earl Schmidt Filtration Plant, located near Castaic Lake.
SCV Water Completes Earl Schmidt Filtration Plant
SCVNews.com