Aug. 28: Comics, Zines Class at ARTree Starts

ARTree Community Arts Center will host Comic and Zines Classes Thursdays starting Aug. 28-Dec. 15 6-7:30 p.m. in ARTree studio two.

This class is for years 8-16 and has a capacity for nine students.

In this class students will learn all about the art of making comics and telling their own stories. The skills covered will include planning, drawing, inking and assembling an original short comic. Students will start by making a four-panel strip comic, then move on to making a one-page folded zine with eight panels and finally work on their own multi-page comic zine. The class will include examples of different comics, different styles of drawing and storytelling and an opportunity for the students to explore and express own inner worlds.

What is a zine?

It is an independently made little magazine, hence the name, zine, of original work. It may include text or just images and can be about pretty much anything.

No prior drawing or writing experience is required. Comics will be made and assembled traditionally, using pencils, pens, markers, paper and a stapler.

ARTree Community Arts Center is located at 22508 6th St., in Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.

For more information and to register visit https://www.hisawyer.com/artree-community-arts-center/schedules/activity-set/1392873?day=2025-08-28&view=cal&source=semesters.

