Aug. 28: VIA After Five Mixer Celebrating Santa Clarita Concessions 70 Years

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 19.
|
Ten‑year‑old Santa Clarita resident Geo Gan brought home Bronze for Team USA in the inaugural Junior (U16) division at the World Yo‑Yo Contest 2025 in Prague.
|
Celebrate 70 Years of Santa Clarita Concessions at the August Valley Industry Association After Five Mixer.
|
With the start of school just weeks away, teachers are already planning for the new academic year.
|
Well, ready or not, here it comes. Here’s a taste of Foothill League tackle football in 2025. And, yeah, tackle football scrimmages start this Thursday, Aug. 14.
|
1961
- First Mass celebrated at new Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (3rd building) in Newhall. Cardinal McIntyre attends [story
]
|
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved the next phase of the Bouquet Canyon Creek Recovery Project, advancing efforts to restore natural water flow, reduce flood risk and improve public safety in the Bouquet Canyon area.
|
Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment has filed an appeal of the Lyons Canyon Project to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.
|
Calling all artists. Metro is inviting visual artists in Los Angeles County to apply for 12 public Metro Art opportunities connected to transformative transit projects serving communities in the San Fernando Valley.
|
In the company of their loved ones and fellow first responders, I’ve been humbled to attend recent memorial services to honor the lives of Detective William Osborn, Detective Joshua Kelley-Ekland, and Detective Victor Lemus, the three Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detectives who tragically passed away in an explosion last month.
|
California Credit Union Foundation encourages teachers in the Santa Clarita Valley who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its Teacher Grant program.
|
Back by popular demand, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Vehicle Theft Task Force, is hosting another “Etch & Catch” event.
|
Are you a nonprofit leader with a project that could benefit from extra hands and community support? Submit a project proposal for Make A Difference Day (Oct. 25) and tap into the power of local volunteers to help advance your mission and create meaningful impact.
|
On Saturday, Aug. 2 a suspect committed grand theft at a business located in the 19000 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country. The same suspect returned on Thursday, Aug. 11 and committed a second grand theft at the same location.
|
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Digital Marketing #2" on Wednesday, Aug. 13 from 12-1 p.m.
|
In its continued effort to modernize infrastructure and enhance service reliability for customers, SCV Water will begin construction on its Newhall Avenue Pipeline Replacement project on Monday, Aug. 18.
|
Daytime lane reductions will continue at various locations in both directions of Interstate 5 (I-5) between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway for pavement rehabilitation.
|
The Master's University men's soccer team has signed Clinton Mawusi Kwame Korkor, a defender from Parkland College.
|
1944
- Newhall Refinery on Sierra Highway destroyed by fire (then rebuilt) [watch film
]
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society has announced the launch of its year-long celebration of a half-century of collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the SCV with the Golden Dream Campaign, a capital campaign with a goal of raising $2 million for the society.
|
ZOE International, in partnership with the Los Angeles Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, will host a free Protecting Kids Online event to empower adults to safeguard children and teens from online dangers, 6:30-8:15 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 20 at Elevate Church.
|
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Aug. 13, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3:30 p.m.
|
Cal Fire has reported that firefighters continue to make good progress on the Canyon Fire located to the east of the city of Piru. The fire is now 91% contained. The fire has burned 5,370 acres.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.