Aug. 28: VIA After Five Mixer Celebrating Santa Clarita Concessions 70 Years

Celebrate 70 Years of Santa Clarita Concessions at the August Valley Industry Association After Five Mixer.

For more than seven decades Santa Clarita Concessions, a family-operated company, has been keeping break rooms in Santa Clarita buzzing with micro markets, office coffee, water filtration and tasty treats.

Now VIA is celebrating their 70 years of keeping SCV refreshed. Come mix, mingle and honor the legacy of this local business.

After Five is one of the most popular VIA events, by members for members.

Come network with fellow VIA members and local leaders.

Cost to attend: $25 for VIA members, $35 for non-members.

This event will located at 21554 Golden Triangle rd. Santa Clarita.

Visit VIA After Five to purchase tickets.

