August 13
1961 - First Mass celebrated at new Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (3rd building) in Newhall. Cardinal McIntyre attends [story]
OLPH
Aug. 28: VIA After Five Mixer Celebrating Santa Clarita Concessions 70 Years
| Wednesday, Aug 13, 2025
Water drop


Celebrate 70 Years of Santa Clarita Concessions at the August Valley Industry Association After Five Mixer.

For more than seven decades Santa Clarita Concessions, a family-operated company, has been keeping break rooms in Santa Clarita buzzing with micro markets, office coffee, water filtration and tasty treats.

Now VIA is celebrating their 70 years of keeping SCV refreshed. Come mix, mingle and honor the legacy of this local business.

After Five is one of the most popular VIA events, by members for members.

Come network with fellow VIA members and local leaders.

Cost to attend: $25 for VIA members, $35 for non-members.

This event will located at 21554 Golden Triangle rd. Santa Clarita.

Visit VIA After Five to purchase tickets.
08-13-2025 Aug. 19: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
08-13-2025 Aug. 28: VIA After Five Mixer Celebrating Santa Clarita Concessions 70 Years
08-12-2025 California Credit Union Foundation Looking to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects
08-12-2025 Aug. 13: SBDC Digital Marketing Webinar
08-08-2025 Aug. 21: Parent Reception for Santa Clarita Junior Cotillion
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Ocean Water Warning for County Beaches for August 13
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for County Beaches for August 13
Aug. 19: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 19.
Aug. 19: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
Santa Clarita 10‑Year‑Old Geo Gan Wins World Bronze at Yo‑Yo Worlds in Prague
Ten‑year‑old Santa Clarita resident Geo Gan brought home Bronze for Team USA in the inaugural Junior (U16) division at the World Yo‑Yo Contest 2025 in Prague.
Santa Clarita 10‑Year‑Old Geo Gan Wins World Bronze at Yo‑Yo Worlds in Prague
CSUN Prof Advises Educators to Make Safe Space for Traumatized Students
With the start of school just weeks away, teachers are already planning for the new academic year.
CSUN Prof Advises Educators to Make Safe Space for Traumatized Students
Here Comes SCV High School Football 2025
Well, ready or not, here it comes. Here’s a taste of Foothill League tackle football in 2025. And, yeah, tackle football scrimmages start this Thursday, Aug. 14.
Here Comes SCV High School Football 2025
Supes Advance Next Phase of Bouquet Canyon Creek Recovery Project
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved the next phase of the Bouquet Canyon Creek Recovery Project, advancing efforts to restore natural water flow, reduce flood risk and improve public safety in the Bouquet Canyon area.
Supes Advance Next Phase of Bouquet Canyon Creek Recovery Project
SCOPE Files Appeal with Supes on Lyons Canyon Housing Project
Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment has filed an appeal of the Lyons Canyon Project to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.
SCOPE Files Appeal with Supes on Lyons Canyon Housing Project
Call to Artists: METRO Public Art at Light Rail Stations
Calling all artists. Metro is inviting visual artists in Los Angeles County to apply for 12 public Metro Art opportunities connected to transformative transit projects serving communities in the San Fernando Valley.
Call to Artists: METRO Public Art at Light Rail Stations
Kathryn Barger | In Remembrance
In the company of their loved ones and fellow first responders, I’ve been humbled to attend recent memorial services to honor the lives of Detective William Osborn, Detective Joshua Kelley-Ekland, and Detective Victor Lemus, the three Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detectives who tragically passed away in an explosion last month.
Kathryn Barger | In Remembrance
California Credit Union Foundation Looking to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects
California Credit Union Foundation encourages teachers in the Santa Clarita Valley who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its Teacher Grant program.
California Credit Union Foundation Looking to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects
Aug. 16: ‘Etch & Catch’ Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event at City Hall
Back by popular demand, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Vehicle Theft Task Force, is hosting another “Etch & Catch” event.
Aug. 16: ‘Etch & Catch’ Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event at City Hall
Make A Difference Day Project Proposals
Are you a nonprofit leader with a project that could benefit from extra hands and community support? Submit a project proposal for Make A Difference Day (Oct. 25) and tap into the power of local volunteers to help advance your mission and create meaningful impact.
Make A Difference Day Project Proposals
Suspect Wanted for Grand Theft in Canyon Country
On Saturday, Aug. 2 a suspect committed grand theft at a business located in the 19000 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country. The same suspect returned on Thursday, Aug. 11 and committed a second grand theft at the same location.
Suspect Wanted for Grand Theft in Canyon Country
Aug. 13: SBDC Digital Marketing Webinar
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Digital Marketing #2" on Wednesday, Aug. 13 from 12-1 p.m.
Aug. 13: SBDC Digital Marketing Webinar
Aug. 18: SCV Water to Begin Newhall Avenue Pipeline Replacement
In its continued effort to modernize infrastructure and enhance service reliability for customers, SCV Water will begin construction on its Newhall Avenue Pipeline Replacement project on Monday, Aug. 18.
Aug. 18: SCV Water to Begin Newhall Avenue Pipeline Replacement
Through Aug. 15: Lane Reductions, Ramp Closures on I-5 in Castaic
Daytime lane reductions will continue at various locations in both directions of Interstate 5 (I-5) between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway for pavement rehabilitation.
Through Aug. 15: Lane Reductions, Ramp Closures on I-5 in Castaic
Korkor Joins TMU Men’s Soccer
The Master's University men's soccer team has signed Clinton Mawusi Kwame Korkor, a defender from Parkland College.
Korkor Joins TMU Men’s Soccer
SCV Historical Society Announces Golden Dream Campaign
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society has announced the launch of its year-long celebration of a half-century of collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the SCV with the Golden Dream Campaign, a capital campaign with a goal of raising $2 million for the society.
SCV Historical Society Announces Golden Dream Campaign
Aug. 20: Protecting Kids Online Free Community Event
ZOE International, in partnership with the Los Angeles Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, will host a free Protecting Kids Online event to empower adults to safeguard children and teens from online dangers, 6:30-8:15 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 20 at Elevate Church.
Aug. 20: Protecting Kids Online Free Community Event
Aug. 13: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Aug. 13, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3:30 p.m.
Aug. 13: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Cal Fire: Canyon Fire 91% Contained, Burns 5,370 Acres
Cal Fire has reported that firefighters continue to make good progress on the Canyon Fire located to the east of the city of Piru. The fire is now 91% contained. The fire has burned 5,370 acres.
Cal Fire: Canyon Fire 91% Contained, Burns 5,370 Acres
