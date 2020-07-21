Aug. 28,29: Santa Clarita Artists Association’s Virtual Mixed Media/Collage Workshop

Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association for a virtual 2-Day Mixed Media / Collage Workshop with Kathy Leader, Friday, Aug. 28 – Saturday, Aug. 29, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Leader is a mixed media Los Angeles based artists, owner and teacher at The Art Process Studio. She has a degree in fine art and Master’s in art education from South Africa. Kathy has earned a reputation as an inspiring creative coach encouraging all artists to understand the process of creativity while finding their own creative voice with new and innovative techniques taught in her workshops and retreats.Learn how to make mixed media abstract compositions with use of

paint and paper.

Workshop fee is $75.00 Participants will receive the art supplies list, Zoom link and workshop details after registration.

Please register at the SCAA website https://www.santaclaritaartists.org/workshop–kathy-leader.html.

Deadline to register is Friday, July 31. Open to members and non-members.

For more information, contact Zony Gordon at (661) 312-3422