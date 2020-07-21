Aug. 28,29: Santa Clarita Artists Association’s Virtual Mixed Media/Collage Workshop

Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association for a virtual 2-Day Mixed Media / Collage Workshop with Kathy Leader, Friday, Aug. 28 – Saturday, Aug. 29, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Leader is a mixed media Los Angeles based artists, owner and teacher at The Art Process Studio. She has a degree in fine art and Master’s in art education from South Africa. Kathy has earned a reputation as an inspiring creative coach encouraging all artists to understand the process of creativity while finding their own creative voice with new and innovative techniques taught in her workshops and retreats.Learn how to make mixed media abstract compositions with use of
paint and paper.
Workshop fee is $75.00 Participants will receive the art supplies list, Zoom link and workshop details after registration.
Seniors picking up lunches at the SCV Senior Center’s Bella Vida Drive Thru were treated to a special performance by the Hart High School Dance Team. Elated guests watched the team’s spirited show filled with highly -skilled dance moves and fun choreography.
Join representatives from Los Angeles County’s Probation Department, Department of Mental Health, Department of Health Services, Department of Public Health and the Office of Education Wednesday, July 22, at 2:00 p.m. for a virtual town hall discussing the response to COVID-19 in the County’s juvenile halls and camps.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, declared their support Monday should local school districts ask the state to allow them to resume in-person instruction.
Los Angeles County Interim Chief Probation Officer Ray Leyva joined the L.A. County Board of Supervisors and Governor Gavin Newsom in recognizing probation professionals who work to keep communities safe as part of Probation Services Week from July 19 to July 25.
Though barbershops and salons have once again been ordered closed by Governor Gavin Newsom, Californians can still get their hair and nails done outside under guidance released Monday by state regulators.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 9 new deaths and 3,160 new cases of COVID-19, as Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital reported its 16th COVID-related death to date, bringing SCV's total to 42.
A man described as a "parolee at large" was arrested by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies in Canyon Country Monday morning on felony weapons charges and for giving a false name to the deputies.
Registration is underway for College of the Canyons' fall 2020 semester, as the college has moved most of its courses to online and distance learning formats to ensure local residents can access the classes they need to get ahead.
After much speculation, the California Interscholastic Federation announced Monday morning that the fall high school sports season will be delayed until 2021 amid the ongoing pandemic, with football practices starting in December and games delayed until January.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday 37 new deaths and 2,770 new cases of COVID-19. To date, Public Health has identified 153,041 positive cases of COVID-19 countywide, including more than 11,000 children and teens infected, and a total of 4,084 deaths.
