Aug. 29: COC Foundation’s ‘Swing for Student Success’ Golf Tourney

The College of the Canyons Foundation’s 31st Annual Golf Tournament is right around the corner, with local golfers invited to ‘Swing for Student Success’ by enjoying a day out of the office and on the golf course.

The COC Foundation golf tournament will take place Monday, Aug. 29, at The Oaks Country Club. Event check-in and breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. on tourney day, with a scheduled 9 a.m. start time.

Proceeds from this year’s tournament will help support COC student scholarships and other support programs, which provide life-changing opportunities and impact a broad range of individuals.

Single player tournament sponsorship opportunities begin at $400 and include a pre-tournament breakfast, driving range privileges, player’s bag, cart, greens fee, lunch, specialty on-course cuisine and beverages, and a cocktail awards reception.

Golfers can also select the $950 ‘Caddy Sponsor’ package, which includes two player spots (with all single player benefits) and a sponsor tee sign, or the $1,800 ‘Birdie Sponsor’ package, which includes four player spots (with all single player benefits) and a company tee sign.

All sponsored teams also have the option of filling their fourth player spot with a current or former student-athlete from the College of the Canyons men’s and women’s golf programs.

A number of $500 ‘specialty hole’ sponsorship opportunities are also available, with players receiving all single player benefits with a sponsor tee sign at one of the themed specialty hole locations (hole-in-one, beat the champion, long drive, closest to the pin).

Those that want to opt out of the golfing can show their support through a number of $1,500 non-golfer sponsor opportunities. All sponsors will receive recognition for their support of the player breakfast, pre-tourney putting contest, on-course beverage selections and on-course snack menu.

This year’s tournament is being chaired by T. Meyer, wealth management advisor at Northwestern Mutual and member of the COC Foundation Board of Directors.

To support the College of the Canyons Foundation, register for this year’s event and/or purchase a sponsorship package, visit the Foundation web page or call (661) 362-3434.

