Aug. 29: Heart of the West at Home Annual Dinner, Auction

Carousel Ranch announced plans for the 24th Annual Dinner, Auction, and Children’s Riding Demonstration set for Saturday, Aug. 29, starting at 6:00 p.m. The annual event, which in recent years has been held on the Ranch’s property, will transform into Heart of the West at Home offering guests a unique opportunity to gather in private homes to enjoy a Western-themed meal and entertainment while connecting virtually in support of Carousel Ranch.

“Out of necessity, we’ve had to think outside of the box – or arena in our case – to design and develop an immersive experience for our guests even while we are apart,” said Denise Redmond, executive director for Carousel Ranch, referring to the event’s move from the Ranch into people’s homes. “While the format has changed to semi-virtual, the experience will remain intact offering a night of delicious food, camaraderie, live and silent auctions and plenty of moments to share in what matters most – the needs of our kids.”

Depending on public health guidelines by the event date, if gatherings of 10 or more people are allowed, guests may choose to celebrate the evening with small dinner party groups or continue to observe safer-at-home practices for household member gatherings.

“Home is where your heart lives, which is why it makes so much sense to host Heart of the West in the homes of our supporters this year,” said Jeanna Crawford, Heart of the West founder and Carousel Ranch parent. “I’m so excited to introduce a new way to experience at-home community building! Our friends will find our immersive event a heartwarming way to come together in celebration of Carousel Ranch even when we are apart. It will be live and joyous! We still have so much to celebrate and there won’t be a dry eye in your house!”

Guests can purchase General or VIP tickets and tables, which includes BBQ meals provided by some of Santa Clarita’s most popular restaurants: Salt Creek Grille, The Old Town Junction, Wolf Creek Restaurant & Brewing Co. and Marston’s. All guests will receive a Heart of the West bag filled with elements to ensure a special evening. In addition, some sponsorship levels will provide the host with everything they need to make it a ready-made party in their home including wine, volunteer party hosts and more.

“Whether enjoying the intimacy of your dining room or a small outdoor garden gathering with friends, the rustic appeal of this event has not lost its signature western charm,” said Carousel Ranch Board President Marianne Cederlind. “It may be different, but it gives our community the opportunity to once again come together to ensure that Carousel Ranch continues to be there for the kids and young adults whose needs do not go away because we are in the midst of a challenging time.

“The semi-virtual format will allow guests to witness first-hand through video the transformative potential of equestrian therapy. Our students inspire me to be a better person. To witness the sheer joy equestrian therapy brings to their lives despite the incredible personal challenges they face puts my own life into perspective. I hope it inspires guests with the capacity to give to open their hearts to the children of Carousel Ranch.”

Live and silent auctions will be featured during the event.

Since 1997, the Ranch has provided equestrian therapy for children with disabilities. The nonprofit added its Ready-to-Work vocational training program four years ago for young adults with special needs.

Heart of the West is honored to have Princess Cruises Community Foundation back as the event’s Presenting Sponsor again this year.

“Princess Cruises is an amazing example of a company with core values of serving and touching the lives of those in need within their community,” said Redmond.

The commitment to serving the community led to the formation of Princess Cruises Community Foundation in 2008. The Foundation, a 501c3 charity, has partnered with Carousel Ranch through providing charitable grants for the past 12 years as Heart of the West’s presenting sponsor. In addition, Princess Cruises President Jan Swartz has attended the annual fundraising event presenting awards to students, and John Chernesky, Senior Vice President of North American Sales and Trade Marketing for Princess Cruises, serves on the nonprofit’s board of directors.

Additional sponsorship opportunities range from $375 to $8,000; individual tickets are priced at $100 for general tickets and $200 for VIP tickets. Guests are encouraged to reserve early. Visit www.carouselranch.org or phone (661) 268-8010.

About Carousel Ranch, Inc.

Founded in 1997, Carousel Ranch, Inc. provides equestrian therapy and vocational training programs for children and young adults with disabilities. By creating unique and individualized programs to meet each student’s specific needs and goals, the Ranch strives to create an atmosphere where every child and young adult can and will succeed… a place where therapy is disguised as fun. The equestrian therapy program utilizes a combination of vaulting (gymnastics on a moving horse) and therapeutic riding (both English and Western). The Ready-to-Work! program, which began in 2016, is a unique work readiness, job training and social entrepreneurship program for young adults with special needs interested in joining the workforce. Carousel Ranch is located at 34289 Rocking Horse Road, Santa Clarita, California 91390. For more information call Carousel Ranch at (661) 268-8010 or visit www.CarouselRanch.org.