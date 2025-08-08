Aug. 29: SCV Chamber Congressional Forum to Feature Whitesides

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of its Annual Congressional Forum, featuring Congressman George Whitesides, who represents California’s 27th Congressional District. The forum will take place on Friday, Aug. 29 at 2 p.m., with the location shared upon confirmed RSVP.

This signature event provides SCV Chamber members and guests with a unique opportunity to hear directly from Whitesides on current federal legislation, policy priorities and national issues that directly impact the Santa Clarita Valley’s business community.

Following his address, attendees will engage in a moderated Q&A session, offering valuable insight and access to federal leadership.

“Advocacy is not just a pillar of our Chamber, it’s a promise to our members,” said Di Thompson, Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “Hosting Congressman Whitesides allows us to bring that promise to life by connecting our local business leaders with their voice in Washington, D.C. We are proud to facilitate this level of direct engagement.”

The Congressional Forum stands as a key component of the SCV Chamber’s ongoing commitment to serving as the Voice of Business in the Santa Clarita Valley. The event consistently draws stakeholders across all industries, from small business owners to corporate leaders, who recognize the value of staying informed and involved in policy conversations.

“This forum isn’t just about listening, it’s about influence,” said Ivan Volschenk, President/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “What happens in Washington directly impacts every business here at home, from regulation and funding to innovation and opportunity. Our responsibility is to ensure Santa Clarita’s business community has a seat at the table. We thank Congressman George Whitesides for his willingness to engage with our members and for recognizing the importance of keeping our local voices part of the national conversation.”

The SCV Chamber thanks College of the Canyons for their support as a sponsor. Sponsorship opportunities are available and can be explored by contacting hello@scvchamber.com.

This forum serves as a no-cost benefit for SCV Chamber members. Non-members may attend with a registration fee.

To register, visit www.scvchamber.com and click on Upcoming Events.

