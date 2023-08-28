Aug. 29: SUSD Regular Board Meeting

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Aug. 29, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the Education Center, which is located at 24930 Avenue Stanford in Santa Clarita.

Items on the agenda include various school construction projects throughout the district.

You may also join the meeting via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer via video or audio, https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/87359992027.

Webinar ID: 873 5999 2027

To dial by phone:

+1 669 900 9128 (Toll Free) or +1 669 444 9171 (Toll Free)

To view the full agenda online, click [here].

