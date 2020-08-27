[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
98°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 27
1933 - Atholl McBean elected president of The Newhall Land and Farming Company [link]
Atholl McBean
Aug. 29: Triumph Foundation’s Virtual ‘Let ’em Roll’ Poker Tournament
| Thursday, Aug 27, 2020
Triumph Foundation Poker Tournament

Triumph Foundation is hosting its 10th annual ‘Let’em Roll’ Fundraiser as a virtual Poker Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 4:00 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit Triumph Foundation, a local nonprofit organization that works to minimize the obstacles for children, adults, and veterans that suffer from spinal cord injuries and other forms of paralysis.

Every year Triumph gathers to help others beat the odds at the annual gala in Universal City. This year is no different, but due to the corona virus pandemic Triumph has adjusted and is holding it online. You have a chance to win great prizes and have fun, fun, fun.

“Our organization has adapted to the corona virus pandemic to continue providing support services to the disability community. However, the pandemic has put the Foundation at-risk of not having sufficient funding to maintain our operations. The flow of funds that assists Triumph has declined, at the same time the number of people requesting support services has dramatically increased,” says Andrew Skinner, Triumph Foundation’s Founder who suffered a spinal cord injury in 2004.

The population Triumph serves are children, adults, and veterans with disabilities, and their families Nationwide. Triumph helps young and old, rich and poor, military and civilian, of every race, gender, religion, and sexual orientation.

We need your support so double down and help Triumph by signing up to play on Saturday, Aug. 29th. The fundraiser is open to the public.

For more info visit www.Triumph-Foundation.org.

To become an Event Sponsors or donate, please visit www.Triumph-Foundation.org or email info@Triumph-Foundationg.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Henry Mayo Recognized for Commitment to Quality Stroke Care

Henry Mayo Recognized for Commitment to Quality Stroke Care
Thursday, Aug 27, 2020
For the eighth consecutive year, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 29: Triumph Foundation’s Virtual ‘Let ’em Roll’ Poker Tournament

Aug. 29: Triumph Foundation’s Virtual ‘Let ’em Roll’ Poker Tournament
Thursday, Aug 27, 2020
Triumph Foundation is hosting its 10th annual ‘Let’em Roll’ Fundraiser as a virtual Poker Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 4:00 p.m.
FULL STORY...

SCAA Seeking Fine Art Submissions for Annual Competition

SCAA Seeking Fine Art Submissions for Annual Competition
Tuesday, Aug 25, 2020
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic social distancing requirements, the 31st Santa Clarita Artists Association Art Classic will be held virtually via Zoom Saturday, Oct. 17, from 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Henry Mayo Employees Receive Annual Social Worker Awards

Henry Mayo Employees Receive Annual Social Worker Awards
Monday, Aug 24, 2020
Two Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital social workers have recently received recognition for excelling in their respective fields.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 21: SCAA’s Fairy Tales and Folklore Virtual Art Reception

Aug. 21: SCAA’s Fairy Tales and Folklore Virtual Art Reception
Thursday, Aug 20, 2020
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association as they hold a virtual art reception for Fairy Tales and Folklore, Friday, Aug. 21, at 5:00 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Henry Mayo Recognized for Commitment to Quality Stroke Care
For the eighth consecutive year, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.
Henry Mayo Recognized for Commitment to Quality Stroke Care
Aug. 29: Triumph Foundation’s Virtual ‘Let ’em Roll’ Poker Tournament
Triumph Foundation is hosting its 10th annual ‘Let’em Roll’ Fundraiser as a virtual Poker Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 4:00 p.m.
Aug. 29: Triumph Foundation’s Virtual ‘Let ’em Roll’ Poker Tournament
Chamber to Offer Virtual 90-Day Action Plan Workshop
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday their newest exclusive partnership with One True North, a leadership and business coaching solutions practice in Valencia, to offer GrowthCLUB to the business community.
Chamber to Offer Virtual 90-Day Action Plan Workshop
County Launches ‘L.A. vs Hate’ Initiative to Report Hate Crime Incidents
The County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, the L.A. County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS), and the Commission on Human Relations jointly announced Thursday the launch of the “L.A. vs Hate” initiative to report and end incidents of hate and hate crimes in L.A. County.
County Launches ‘L.A. vs Hate’ Initiative to Report Hate Crime Incidents
Valencia, Saugus High Students Selected as Finalists in National Artists, Authors Showcase
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce that two local students were selected as national finalists in Sister Cities International’s 2020 Young Artists and Authors Showcase (YAAS).
Valencia, Saugus High Students Selected as Finalists in National Artists, Authors Showcase
Sept. 8: Panel of Historical Novelists to Discuss Traveling Through the Ages
The Santa Clarita Library and the Southern California Chapter of the Historical Novel Society are teaming up once again to present a virtual panel Traveling Through the Ages on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 8: Panel of Historical Novelists to Discuss Traveling Through the Ages
Residents Invited to Participate in City’s 35 Parks Challenge
Can you complete the 35 Parks Challenge? The city of Santa Clarita invites residents to visit all 35 beautiful parks in Santa Clarita as a part of the 35 Parks Challenge.
Residents Invited to Participate in City’s 35 Parks Challenge
COC Offering Remote Learning Services to Students
With its campuses largely closed to students and the public during the fall 2020 semester, College of the Canyons will make a wide range of student services available remotely to support learning while also helping to curb the spread of COVID-19.
COC Offering Remote Learning Services to Students
Purple & Gold Lights Illuminate City Hall to Honor 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage
Santa Clarita City Hall was among multiple locations across the country illuminated by purple and gold lights Wednesday to celebrate the 19th Amendment and the 100th anniversary of women’s constitutional right to vote.
Purple & Gold Lights Illuminate City Hall to Honor 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage
West Ranch Students Create Safe Haven Blog for Teens, Mental Wellness
In an effort to create a safe haven for teens that focuses on mental wellness, West Ranch High School seniors and tennis team co-captains Brooke Johnston and Shaira Busnawi decided to create a blog.
West Ranch Students Create Safe Haven Blog for Teens, Mental Wellness
Today in SCV History (Aug. 27)
1933 - Atholl McBean elected president of The Newhall Land and Farming Company [link]
Atholl McBean
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 235,386 Cases Countywide, 5,629 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 58 new deaths and 1,642 new cases of COVID-19, with a total of 5,269 cases and 53 deaths reported among Santa Clarita Valley residents since the pandemic began.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 235,386 Cases Countywide, 5,629 SCV Cases
Sept. 8: Advisory Panel to Address Chiquita Canyon Landfill Violations Notices
At its next meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Los Angeles County Community Advisory Committee for Chiquita Canyon Landfill will address Notices of Violations of the landfill's Conditional Use Permit and air quality standards for surrounding communities.
Sept. 8: Advisory Panel to Address Chiquita Canyon Landfill Violations Notices
Princess Cruises Cancels Early 2021 World Cruises on 2 Ships
Valencia, California-based Princess Cruises is canceling its early 2021 world cruises and Circle South America cruises on two ships.
Princess Cruises Cancels Early 2021 World Cruises on 2 Ships
COC Foundation Database Caught in Blackbaud Ransomware Attack
The College of the Canyons Foundation database of alumni and donors was caught up in a recent ransomware attack on Blackbaud, the college's technology provider, according to Foundation officials.
COC Foundation Database Caught in Blackbaud Ransomware Attack
Heat Alert for SCV Extended Through Saturday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended a heat alert for the Santa Clarita Valley through Saturday due to a forecast of high temperatures.
Heat Alert for SCV Extended Through Saturday
Today in SCV History (Aug. 26)
1926 - Sheriff's Substation No. 6 dedicated in Newhall [story]
substation
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Continued Decline in New Cases Countywide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 51 new deaths and 989 new cases of confirmed COVID-19. This is the first time the number of reported new cases has been under 1,000 since the beginning of June. In mid-to-late July, the daily reported number of new cases was around 3,200 cases per day.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Continued Decline in New Cases Countywide
SCV Air Quality Unhealthy Wednesday for All Individuals
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for all individuals Wednesday, Aug. 26.
SCV Air Quality Unhealthy Wednesday for All Individuals
City’s ‘Forward Into Light’ Campaign Celebrates 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States! This important milestone is a time for us to reflect upon and commemorate the efforts of women across our nation, who were crucial factors in the implementation of the 19th amendment.
City’s ‘Forward Into Light’ Campaign Celebrates 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage
Hart District, Former Basketball Coach Sued Over Childhood Sex Abuse
Three victims of Jeremy Haggerty, the ex-Hart District basketball coach who is serving nine years in prison for lewd acts upon children and sexual battery, are now suing the former coach and his former employer, the William S. Hart Union High School District.
Hart District, Former Basketball Coach Sued Over Childhood Sex Abuse
Don McCoy Named New Six Flags Magic Mountain, Hurricane Harbor Park President
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, announced Tuesday that Don McCoy has been named Park President of Santa Clarita-based theme parks Six Flags Magic Mountain, Hurricane Harbor-LA, and Hurricane Harbor in Phoenix.
Don McCoy Named New Six Flags Magic Mountain, Hurricane Harbor Park President
CSUN Institutes New Safety Protocols, Cleaning Procedures
To help ensure the health and safety of the small number of students in classes that will conduct activities on CSUN’s campus — and the small percentage of employees who work on-site — the university has instituted a system of safety protocols and cleaning procedures that help minimize the risks.
CSUN Institutes New Safety Protocols, Cleaning Procedures
Academy Launches Virtual Series to Address Race, Gender Equity in Filmmaking
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently announced the launch of a new series of virtual panels for members and the public, as a part of its Academy Aperture 2025 equity and inclusion initiative, called “Academy Dialogues: It Starts with Us,” with conversations about race, ethnicity, gender, history, opportunity and the art of filmmaking.
Academy Launches Virtual Series to Address Race, Gender Equity in Filmmaking
%d bloggers like this: