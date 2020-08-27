Aug. 29: Triumph Foundation’s Virtual ‘Let ’em Roll’ Poker Tournament

Triumph Foundation is hosting its 10th annual ‘Let’em Roll’ Fundraiser as a virtual Poker Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 4:00 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit Triumph Foundation, a local nonprofit organization that works to minimize the obstacles for children, adults, and veterans that suffer from spinal cord injuries and other forms of paralysis.

Every year Triumph gathers to help others beat the odds at the annual gala in Universal City. This year is no different, but due to the corona virus pandemic Triumph has adjusted and is holding it online. You have a chance to win great prizes and have fun, fun, fun.

“Our organization has adapted to the corona virus pandemic to continue providing support services to the disability community. However, the pandemic has put the Foundation at-risk of not having sufficient funding to maintain our operations. The flow of funds that assists Triumph has declined, at the same time the number of people requesting support services has dramatically increased,” says Andrew Skinner, Triumph Foundation’s Founder who suffered a spinal cord injury in 2004.

The population Triumph serves are children, adults, and veterans with disabilities, and their families Nationwide. Triumph helps young and old, rich and poor, military and civilian, of every race, gender, religion, and sexual orientation.

We need your support so double down and help Triumph by signing up to play on Saturday, Aug. 29th. The fundraiser is open to the public.

For more info visit www.Triumph-Foundation.org.

To become an Event Sponsors or donate, please visit www.Triumph-Foundation.org or email info@Triumph-Foundationg.org.