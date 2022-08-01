header image

1963 - Leona Cox Community School breaks ground in Canyon Country
Leona Cox
Aug. 3: L.A. County Vaccination Sites Will Begin Administering Novavax
| Monday, Aug 1, 2022
Novavax Vaccine

Los Angeles County vaccination sites will start administering the Novavax vaccine beginning Wednesday, Aug. 3.

The Novavax vaccine was recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month. Unlike the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, the Novavax vaccine was developed without the use of mRNA technology.

The vaccine was found to be 90% effective against mild, moderate and severe disease in the company’s Phase 3 clinical trial involving 30,000 participants ages 18 and older.

Residents 18 years and older can get the Novavax vaccine, which is a two-dose primary series, with the second dose administered three weeks after the first. Boosters are currently not recommended and the Novavax vaccine is not yet authorized for children 17 and younger.

Residents can walk into any Public Health vaccination location to receive the vaccine. Residents can also contact their provider to see if their provider is offering Novavax.

Vaccination is free, no insurance required. No immigration check.

For more information on L.A. County vaccination sites visit L.A. County COVID Vaccine.
