Aug. 3: Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance

The Santa Clarita Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites you to its “A Hawaiian Hop” themed square dance on Sunday, Aug. 3. Darren Gallina will be the caller from 2-4:30 p.m. He will be calling SSD and Plus Tips.

Please join the group at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA. The cost is $12 per person. Come dressed in your Hawaiian themed outfits or casual dress is always welcome.

For more information, Call 661-262-9525, or email hillbillies.pres@gmail. com.

Visit us at www.sierrahillbillies.org, or find on Facebook.

Like this: Like Loading...