Aug. 3: ‘Summer Shred’ Event at True Barre

True Barre is hosting “Summer Shred,” a high-energy community shredding and fitness event 8 a.m.-noon, Sunday, Aug. 3.

The event will take place in the True Barre parking lot at 28670 The Old Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

The event will kick off at 8 a.m. with a free total body “Shred” class, followed 9 a.m.- noon with a free on-site document shredding.

There will also be raffles, prizes, giveaways and free churros and ice cream.

