[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
76°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 23
1982 - Vic Morrow & two child actors killed in helicopter crash at Indian Dunes during filming of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
Twilight Zone Movie
Aug. 3: VIA Virtual Conference with Congressman Mike Garcia
| Thursday, Jul 23, 2020
VIA

The Valley Industry Association (VIA) will host the First 60 Days with Congressman Mike Garcia, Monday, Aug. 3 at 11:00 a.m., via Zoom.

Garcia, whose 25th district includes Santa Clarita, will offer a special overview of his first 60 days in office.

Questions are encouraged. Please submit in advance to kathy@via.org.

Click [here] to RSVP.

VIA Members: $15.00

Non-Members: $20.00

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
07-23-2020 Aug. 3: VIA Virtual Conference with Congressman Mike Garcia
07-23-2020 Martial Arts Fitness Center Closes Its Doors After 18 Years
07-22-2020 Princess Cruises Extends Pause of Global Ship Operations
07-21-2020 Valencia-based Lief Labs Announces Support of Vitamin Angels’ Healthy Futures Initiative
07-21-2020 Newhall’s Main Street Shuts Down for Expanded Outdoor Dining
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
County Parks to Host Virtual Cheer Camp with L.A. Rams Cheerleaders
L.A. County Parks will unite the cheerleading spirit during a weeklong free Virtual Cheer Camp from Monday, July 27 - Friday, July 31.
County Parks to Host Virtual Cheer Camp with L.A. Rams Cheerleaders
Aug. 3: VIA Virtual Conference with Congressman Mike Garcia
The Valley Industry Association (VIA) will host the First 60 Days with Congressman Mike Garcia, Monday, Aug. 3 at 11:00 a.m., via Zoom.
Aug. 3: VIA Virtual Conference with Congressman Mike Garcia
Newhall Vegetation Fire Quickly Doused
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to a vegetation fire in the Newhall Pass Thursday morning.
Newhall Vegetation Fire Quickly Doused
Oct. 3: Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s 2020
The Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s which attracts hundreds each year to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease will take place Saturday, Oct. 3, and will look different this year.
Oct. 3: Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s 2020
SCV Domestic Violence Reports Show Higher Rates Than 2019
The number of Santa Clarita Valley domestic violence reports continue to show higher rates than it had last year, echoing a trend domestic violence experts are seeing throughout Los Angeles County.
SCV Domestic Violence Reports Show Higher Rates Than 2019
Martial Arts Fitness Center Closes Its Doors After 18 Years
When Liz Bouciegues opened the Martial Arts Fitness Center in Canyon Country 18 years ago, she knew she wanted more than a place for children to learn martial arts.
Martial Arts Fitness Center Closes Its Doors After 18 Years
Today in SCV History (July 23)
1982 - Vic Morrow & two child actors killed in helicopter crash at Indian Dunes during filming of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
Twilight Zone Movie
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Record New California Cases; 4,038 Total in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 64 new deaths and 3,266 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,038 cases confirmed to date in the SCV, including 1,878 in the city of Santa Clarita.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Record New California Cases; 4,038 Total in SCV
Free Printing Services Now Available at OTN Library
The Santa Clarita Public Library is now offering free curbside printing services at the Old Town Newhall Library, up to 10 pages per day.
Free Printing Services Now Available at OTN Library
Santa Clarita Receives $18.3M in CARES Act Funds for Transit Services
Santa Clarita has received a portion of $25 billion grant funding specific to aiding local governments’ transit services affected by the COVID-19 crisis, federal transit officials announced Monday.
Santa Clarita Receives $18.3M in CARES Act Funds for Transit Services
Hart District Likely to Proceed with Sequoia Move; Parents Express Concerns
While William S. Hart Union High School District officials have said they’re likely to move forward with the plan, a number of parents from the small, yet niche Sequoia School expressed concerns over the district’s plan to move the campus to Castaic High School.
Hart District Likely to Proceed with Sequoia Move; Parents Express Concerns
Wilk, Hurtado Ask Governor to Keep EDD Open 24/7 to Clear Backlog
California Senators Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita), representing the 21st Senate District and Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger), representing the 14th Senate District, announced they have asked Governor Newsom to issue an Executive Order to keep the state Employment Development Department phone lines and operations open and fully staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until the backlog in claims processing is addressed.
Wilk, Hurtado Ask Governor to Keep EDD Open 24/7 to Clear Backlog
Appointments Available at County COVID-19 Testing Sites Including COC
Appointments are available this week and weekend at county-operated COVID-19 testing sites including College of the Canyons, Los Angeles County Public Health officials announced Wednesday.
Appointments Available at County COVID-19 Testing Sites Including COC
Princess Cruises Extends Pause of Global Ship Operations
Princess Cruises is extending its pause in cruise operations due to the continued progression of COVID-19 and related decisions of various government, health authorities, and airlines regarding travel restrictions, the Valencia-based company announced Wednesday.
Princess Cruises Extends Pause of Global Ship Operations
Supes Ask State to Improve Distance Learning for L.A. County Youth
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a motion authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Mark Ridley-Thomas to ask the state of California to provide additional support for students impacted by distance learning.
Supes Ask State to Improve Distance Learning for L.A. County Youth
Mission San Gabriel Fire Sparks Sadness, and a Reckoning
A recent fire that badly damaged the Mission San Gabriel church in Southern California has brought to the surface 250-year-old sins of Spain and the Catholic Church — part of the complicated and often painful past woven into the fabric of the Golden State.
Mission San Gabriel Fire Sparks Sadness, and a Reckoning
Scam Alert: Beware of Bogus COVID-19 Contact Tracers
Scammers are posing as contact tracers to get your personal identifying info, such as Social Security numbers, or financial info like your bank account number, Los Angeles County Consumer & Business Affairs officials warned.
Scam Alert: Beware of Bogus COVID-19 Contact Tracers
California Parents Sue Newsom to Reopen Schools
Even as the number of COVID-19 cases in California surges past 400,000 and the death toll tops 7,000, a group of parents sued the state Tuesday demanding the state reopen schools for business as usual this fall.
California Parents Sue Newsom to Reopen Schools
Hebrew School Goes Virtual for Temple Beth Ami
In an effort to continue providing students in the Santa Clarita Valley with educational resources, Temple Beth Ami is offering a free Hebrew school program with an innovative hybrid model.
Hebrew School Goes Virtual for Temple Beth Ami
All 5 SCV Public School Districts Formalize Delayed Returns
Following votes held Monday and Tuesday by the governing boards for the Newhall, Saugus Union and Sulphur Springs Union school districts, all five public school districts within the Santa Clarita Valley have officially postponed their return to physical campuses in the fall.
All 5 SCV Public School Districts Formalize Delayed Returns
Supes, Sheriff Continue to Face Off Over Budget Priorities
A Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors motion aimed at shifting budget priorities to “revitalize” under-resourced and low-income communities in the county left the board and Sheriff Alex Villanueva at odds once again during Tuesday’s meeting.
Supes, Sheriff Continue to Face Off Over Budget Priorities
SCV Deputies Arrest 2 Seattle Men on Multiple Weapons, Drug Charges
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station arrested two men from Seattle at a Stevenson Ranch hotel on multiple weapons and drug charges last weekend.
SCV Deputies Arrest 2 Seattle Men on Multiple Weapons, Drug Charges
Today in SCV History (July 22)
2000 - Historic Larinan house in Pico Canyon burns down [story]
Larinan house burning
Valencia-based Lief Labs Announces Support of Vitamin Angels’ Healthy Futures Initiative
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce its commitment to support Vitamin Angels’ Healthy Futures Initiative, a unified effort to address the long-term impacts of COVID-19 on vulnerable communities in the U.S. and around the world.
Valencia-based Lief Labs Announces Support of Vitamin Angels’ Healthy Futures Initiative
%d bloggers like this: