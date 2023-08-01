Aug 3: Virtual Conference on School Resource Deputy Program

The County of Los Angeles, Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission invites county residents to join Virtual Conference Session 3, Deputies in Schools: Ensuring Outcomes & Accountability to continue the dialogue on the School Resource Deputy program.
This panel will highlight the goals of school security and how districts, schools, parents and students can work toward improved outcomes for students and ensuring accountability for all
While the commission works to refine the best practices to ensure safety on school campuses, it is important to prioritize students’ successful outcomes and focus on accountability. This session will bring together experts to share ideas for improvements as well as streamlining efforts to ensure that best practices are implemented across all schools.
The virtual conference will be held Thursday, Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Speakers will include:
Danielle Butler Vappie, Civilian Oversight Commission Interim Executive Director
Luis S. Garcia, Commissioner & Behavioral Mental Health Consultant
Barron Gardner, Teacher, Antelope Valley High School
Rudy Perez, President, National Association of School Resource Officers
Jewel Forbes, LACOE Project Director II, Mental Health and School
Amir Whitaker, Senior Policy Counsel, ACLU of Southern California
There are three ways to tune in:
1. Join Online: Click here and register for Webex.
2. Watch: Tune into the Facebook Livestream.
3. Phone: Call (213) 306-3065 and enter access code: 2538 893 5740
Submit Written Public Comment:
In addition to a live question and answer period following speaker remarks, community members may submit written comments online by Aug. 7.
