Aug. 30: CHP Prepares for Labor Day Traffic

As the Labor Day holiday approaches, the California Highway Patrol is launching a statewide enforcement effort to keep the public safe on the road through the holiday weekend.

The CHP will initiate a statewide Maximum Enforcement Period beginning at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, and continuing through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2. During the holiday weekend, all available CHP officers will be on patrol to encourage safe driving and assist motorists.

“Everyone’s safety is our top priority, so make responsible choices. Drive sober, stay focused and help keep our roads safe for all who use them,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “Your decisions behind the wheel can save lives – yours and others.”

During last year’s Labor Day MEP, 38 people were killed in crashes throughout the state. Of note, nearly half of the vehicle occupants who were killed in a crash within CHP jurisdiction were not wearing a seat belt. In addition, CHP officers statewide made 1,064 arrests for driving under the influence during the 78-hour holiday enforcement period.

Remember to keep yourself and others safe by designating a sober driver or using public transit. If you see a driver who seems impaired, call 9-1-1 right away. Be prepared to give the dispatcher details about the vehicle, including license plate number, location and direction of travel. Your call could save a life.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.

