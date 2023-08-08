Aug. 30: Deadline to Enter SCAA Art Classic

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Aug 8, 2023

By Press Release

The 33rd Annual Art Classic Fine Arts Competition, a fundraiser hosted by the ​Santa Clarita Artists Association, will be held Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at The Centre in Santa Clarita.

The Awards and Gala Celebration will be held Saturday, Sept. 30, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A free public viewing will be held Sunday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Deadline to enter art in the competition is midnight, Aug. 30. You must be a member of the Santa Clarita Artists Association to enter your artwork. Membership dues are $50, $40 for seniors and $20 for students.

The Art Classic Fine Art Competition exhibits the work of SCAA members. This is a professionally judged event in all mediums with ribbons awarded in all categories. An Art Gala reception will be held to celebrate members including the awards presentation.

The SCAA Art Classic is the major yearly fundraiser that supports the SCAA scholarship program and Santa Clarita Valley art enrichment programs. All artist entrants will have free entry to the Art Classic Gala. Additional tickets for the Gala may be purchased for $35 each. The Silent Auction at the Art Classic is a big part of the fundraiser. Complete the additional Silent Auction form to add your donation of small pieces of art, gift baskets, collectables and other donations.

Entry Requirements

SCAA members only. Membership applications are available at: www.santaclaritaartists.org.

Artwork may not have been entered in a previous Art Classic

Artwork must be the original creation of the artist and not derived from another person’s image or artwork (Please read and sign Waiver Form).

No incorporation of any clipart or any stock imagery into an artwork.

Artwork should have been created in the past three years.

No artwork prepared in a classroom or workshop may be entered.

Artists may enter (2) artworks not to exceed 27″ x 27″ (including frame) or (1) artwork larger than 27″ x 27″ (including the frame) but no larger than 48″ x 48″ (including the frame). No size limit on sculptures. Artists may enter one sculpture and one small hanging piece (27″ x 27″) of art or 2 sculptures.

2D work must be wired and ready to hang. Absolutely no saw tooth hangers. Canvas edges must be painted if no frame is used. No wet paintings.

Sculptors are to supply their own pedestals

All artworks must be for sale.

Entry Fees

This applies to both paintings and sculpture.

$35 for (1) artwork 27″ x 27″ or smaller.

$45 for (2) artworks, each 27″ x 27″ or smaller, or 3D art.

$45 for one (1) artwork larger than 27″ x 27″ up to 48″ x 48″

Categories of Art

The categories entered by the artist on the Entry Form are subject to change made by the Art Classic Committee. The Committee will determine the correct category for each piece. Changes made by the Art Classic Committee are final.

Oil

Acrylic

Watercolor

Photography

Mixed Media/ Collage and Other

Sculpture/3D

Dry Media

Masters (all media)

For information about the Art Classic and entry forms visit www.santaclaritaartists.org/call-to-artists-2023-art-classic-and-gala.html.

The 33rd Annual Art Classic, Sept 30-Oct. 1.

The Centre

20880 Centre Point Parkway,

Santa Clarita, CA. 91350

