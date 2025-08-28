Aug. 30: Last Concerts In The Park Of The Summer Brings Three Tribute Bands Finale

For 35 years, Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, has been the soundtrack of Santa Clarita’s warmest months, filling Central Park with the sounds of laughter, dancing and unforgettable live music.

This has grown into one of the city’s most popular summer events, bringing thousands of residents together under the stars.

The 2025 season is coming to an end this Saturday, Aug. 30, with a special, extended finale featuring three incredible live tribute bands, expanded food truck offerings and family activities beginning at 3 p.m. Music starts at 4 p.m., with Dark Desert Highway: Tribute to the Eagles, followed by Dustland Fairytale: Tribute to The Killers at 5:30 p.m. While The PettyBreakers were originally scheduled to close out the night, the band unfortunately had to cancel its performance due to unforeseen circumstances beyond control. In its place, the city is excited to welcome RagDolls: Tribute to Aerosmith, who will take the stage at 7 p.m., with a powerful set of classic hits.

Along with live music, attendees can enjoy a Ferris wheel, a 60-foot super slide and food trucks serving everything from burgers to sushi to lasagna. To ensure the best experience for everyone, the city reminds guests that canopies and umbrellas must be lowered before the concerts begin.

The city of Santa Clarita thanks the community for making Concerts in the Park a beloved summer tradition and invites everyone to bring friends, blankets and appetites to Central Park for a memorable night of music, food and fun as the curtain is quickly closing on the 35th anniversary season.

Central Park is located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

For more information, visit SantaClarita.gov/Concerts.

