Aug. 30: Rancho Camulos Museum Hosts Fundraising Concert

Support the nonprofit Rancho Camulos Museum in Piru by attending the Old Dawgs New Tricks Concert on Saturday, Aug. 30. Tickets are $15 each.

The concert will be held 1-3 p.m.

Get ready for a good time with Old Dawgs, New Tricks, playing classic R&B, oldies, 70’s and 80’s dance hits, classic rock and Latin favorites.

Pack a picnic, enjoy the music and stay for a docent-led tour of Rancho Camulos at 3 p.m.

The Rancho Camulos is a 40-acre National Historic Landmark, situated within a 1,800 acre working ranch known as the Camulos Ranch Company.

If you are unable to make the concert and wish to visit Rancho Camulos, guided public tours of the grounds and adobe buildings are offered Sundays, 1-4 p.m. Last tour starts at 3 p.m.

The National Historic Landmark designation was awarded for the rancho’s place in American literary history as the setting for Helen Hunt Jackson’s epic 19th-century novel “Ramona,” first published in 1884 and still in print today.

The museum property sits within a larger 1,800-acre working agricultural ranch and incorporates several historic buildings, including the expansive 11,000 sq. ft. del Valle adobe home (built in phases beginning in 1853 through 1880), a family chapel, brick winery, barn, bunkhouse, a second Colonial Revival-Style adobe, a 1930 school-house, a 19th-century carriage house and Tataviam Native American village.

There are also a number of unique landscape features, including citrus orchards, extensive rose gardens and cork oak trees.

The story of Rancho Camulos is the story of Southern California, an early Native-American village, the home of a prominent Californio land grant family and the setting of the popular 19th century novel “Ramona” that was also made into a 1928 film starring Dolores del Río and Warner Baxter.

The 1910 silent film “Ramona” was directed by D. W. Griffith and starred Mary Pickford and Henry B. Walthall. It was shot on location at Rancho Camulos and was the first movie shot in the Santa Clara River Valley.

From the santa Clarita Valley travel west on Highway 126 about 10 miles from the I-5/126 intersection. Look for Rancho Camulous on your left.

5164 E. Telegraph Road, Piru, CA 93040.

For more information visit www.ranchocamulos.org.

Like this: Like Loading...