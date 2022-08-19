Aug. 31: SCV Water to Host Bridgeport Community Listening Session

Uploaded: , Friday, Aug 19, 2022

By Press Release

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will host a Bridgeport Community Listening Session on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The session will be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bridgeport Elementary School in the Multi-purpose Room, 23670 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

Attendees will learn more about a planned groundwater treatment facility and its benefits and impacts as well as provide input during the early design and planning phase.

Attendees are requested to register by Friday, Aug. 26. Community members who cannot attend the in-person event can learn more about

it by visiting https://yourscvwater.com/pfas/treatment-facilities/swells/.

During this virtual event, SCV Water’s leadership team will answer questions from attendees, as well as share key information including:

— 4-1-1 on the project’s impacts and benefits

— How SCV Water is restoring groundwater affected by PFAS.

“We are looking forward to this ambitious treatment project that will restore local water affected by PFAS substances,” said SCV Water’s Senior Engineer Orlando Moreno, P.E. “A local, reliable water supply for our customers is critical, especially during the drought.”

When constructed, the $16 million groundwater treatment plant, which will be located on Bridgeport Lane across the street from Bridgeport Park, will remove PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) using ion exchange treatment at existing wells: S6, S7 and S8. Ion exchange removes PFAS in the groundwater and is a proven treatment option.

These wells will produce up to 6,000 gallons per minute (9,678 acre-feet per year) of groundwater. That is the equivalent of water needed to serve more than 10,000 SCV Water households annually.

The project will also ensure a local, reliable water supply for our customers and reduce our reliance on costly imported water.

Visit the project webpage at PFAs Treatment Facility, email swells@scvwa.org or call (661) 705-7253 for more information. Register here for the event.

SCV Water is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at Your SCV Water.

