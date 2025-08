Aug. 4: All National Parks Entrance Fees Waived

In celebration of the fifth anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act, all National Park Service entrance fees will be waved on Monday, Aug. 4.

The Great American Outdoors Act’s National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund is making a significant impact by funding $6.65 billion in critical maintenance and repair needs in national parks across the country.

The Great American Outdoors Act is making transformative investments in national park infrastructure, such as roads, trails, campgrounds, visitor centers, staff housing and utility systems, that enhance park facilities, increase recreational access and improve the visitor experience.

Funding has touched national parks in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and multiple U.S territories. It is supporting more than 180 large-scale infrastructure projects, including extensive improvements to iconic roads in Yellowstone, Shenandoah, Glacier, Theodore Roosevelt, Great Smoky Mountains and Grand Teton national parks. It has renovated campgrounds in Yosemite, Zion, Mount Rainier, Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks and upgraded vital safe and functional water and wastewater, HVAC and electrical systems in Rocky Mountain, Acadia and Grand Canyon national parks.

It is also funding more than 400 smaller scale historic preservation activities managed by NPS in-house Maintenance Action Teams. Many projects involve volunteer groups and Youth Service Corps, inspiring and training the next generation of maintenance professionals. These teams are helping preserve places that tell our nation’s stories, including Pearl Harbor National Memorial, Saratoga National Historical Park, Antietam National Battlefield and Andersonville National Cemetery.

Funding is helping many historic sites prepare for the upcoming celebration of America’s 250th anniversary in 2026.

In the Santa Clarita Valley the Saint Francis Dam Disaster National Memorial and Monument was designated on March 12, 2019 by the John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act, Sec. 1111. This Act also authorized the establishment of future Saint Francis Dam Disaster National Memorial.

Among the national Parks in California are:

Cabrillo National Monument

Designation: National Monument

Castle Mountains National Monument

Designation: National Monument

César E. Chávez National Monument

Designation: National Monument

Channel Islands National Park

Designation: National Park

Death Valley National Park

Designation: National Park

Devils Postpile National Monument

Designation: National Monument

Eugene O’Neill National Historic Site

Designation: National Historic Site

Fort Point National Historic Site

Designation: National Historic Site

Golden Gate National Recreation Area

Designation: National Recreation Area

John Muir National Historic Site

Designation: National Historic Site

Joshua Tree National Park

Designation: National Park

Kings Canyon National Park

Designation: National Park

Lassen Volcanic National Park

Designation: National Park

Lava Beds National Monument

Designation: National Monument

Manzanar National Historic Site

Designation: National Historic Site

Mojave National Preserve

Designation: National Preserve

Muir Woods National Monument

Designation: National Monument

Pinnacles National Park

Designation: National Park

Point Reyes National Seashore

Designation: National Seashore

Port Chicago Naval Magazine National Memorial

Designation: National Memorial

Redwood National Park

Designation: National Park

Rosie the Riveter/World War II Home Front National Historical Park

Designation: National Historical Park

San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park

Designation: National Historical Park

Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area

Designation: National Recreation Area

Sequoia National Park

Designation: National Park

Tule Lake National Monument

Designation: National Monument

Whiskeytown-Shasta-Trinity National Recreation Area

Designation: National Recreation Area

Yosemite National Park

Designation: National Park

